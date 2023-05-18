Crews tackle van fire on M90 south of Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crews have tackled a van fire on the M90 south of Perth.

Part of the dual carriageway was blocked after the blaze, to the north of Glenfarg, just after 10am.

Stagecoach buses have also been disrupted with X56 services heading to Kinross going via Glenfarg.

The incident was cleared just before 1pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert of a van on fire close to junction nine on the M90 north of Glenfarg.

“Two fire appliances, one from Perth and a second from Newburgh, were dispatched.

“Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene at 10.45am. There were no reported injuries at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.