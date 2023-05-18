Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam interested in vacant Dens Park manager job

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee star Charlie Adam is interested in the vacant manager job at Dens Park.

The boyhood Dee is keeping a keen eye on developments at his former club as their search for a new manager goes on.

Gary Bowyer was sacked last Wednesday after guiding the club back to the Premiership and winning the SPFL Manager of the Year award.

Plans were for ex-St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson to replace Bowyer this summer as a squad rebuild begins at Dens Park.

However, yesterday that plan was off after Davidson turned it down and club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are now looking for another candidate.

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has been linked by the BBC as a possible target for the Dark Blues.

Neilson is out of work after being sacked by Hearts in April.

However, another option may be fans favourite Adam.

The 37-year-old retired last summer after leaving Dundee at the end of his two-year contract at Dens.

Since then he’s stepped into coaching at Burnley, working with their U/23s and as the club’s loan manager.

However, he has never hid his desire of one day being a manager.

And a move back to his boyhood club could be the perfect starting point for a managerial career.

Adam hasn’t applied for the role but would be interested should his former club come calling.

Whoever Dundee choose for their next manager will be their fourth in just 18 months.

And will have a big rebuilding job ahead of them with only four senior players contracted for next season.

Lyall Cameron put pen to paper on a new deal last week while Shaun Byrne, Zak Rudden and Tyler French remain committed beyond the summer.

Adam himself told Courier Sport Dundee needed to “freshen up” the squad this summer compete in the Premiership.