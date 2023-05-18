Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam interested in vacant Dens Park manager job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam interested in vacant Dens Park manager job

The Dark Blues are looking for new candidates after Callum Davidson talks broke down at the last minute.

By George Cran
Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam is open to talks with Dundee over their vacant manager position. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee star Charlie Adam is interested in the vacant manager job at Dens Park.

The boyhood Dee is keeping a keen eye on developments at his former club as their search for a new manager goes on.

Gary Bowyer was sacked last Wednesday after guiding the club back to the Premiership and winning the SPFL Manager of the Year award.

Plans were for ex-St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson to replace Bowyer this summer as a squad rebuild begins at Dens Park.

However, yesterday that plan was off after Davidson turned it down and club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are now looking for another candidate.

Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are looking for a new manager.
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are looking for a new manager. Image: SNS.

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has been linked by the BBC as a possible target for the Dark Blues.

Neilson is out of work after being sacked by Hearts in April.

However, another option may be fans favourite Adam.

The 37-year-old retired last summer after leaving Dundee at the end of his two-year contract at Dens.

Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time after his last match at Dens Park.
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support after his last match at Dens Park.

Since then he’s stepped into coaching at Burnley, working with their U/23s and as the club’s loan manager.

However, he has never hid his desire of one day being a manager.

And a move back to his boyhood club could be the perfect starting point for a managerial career.

Adam hasn’t applied for the role but would be interested should his former club come calling.

Whoever Dundee choose for their next manager will be their fourth in just 18 months.

And will have a big rebuilding job ahead of them with only four senior players contracted for next season.

Lyall Cameron put pen to paper on a new deal last week while Shaun Byrne, Zak Rudden and Tyler French remain committed beyond the summer.

Adam himself told Courier Sport Dundee needed to “freshen up” the squad this summer compete in the Premiership.

Conversation

