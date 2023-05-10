Charlie Adam says Dundee must ‘freshen up’ squad this summer if they are to compete in the Premiership next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam says Dundee must ‘freshen up’ squad this summer if they are to compete in the Premiership next season

Former Dens Park skipper urges Dark Blues to make significant changes in the close season.

By George Cran
Charlie Adam spent two seasons at boyhood club Dundee. Image: SNS.
Charlie Adam spent two seasons at boyhood club Dundee. Image: SNS.

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam says the Dark Blues must take the chance to “freshen up” their squad if they are to survive in the Premiership next season.

And investment will be needed from owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms if the Championship winners are to challenge at the level Adam insists they should be targeting – top six.

The former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland man is now a youth coach at Burnley after hanging up his boots last year.

Adam’s last year as a player ended in severe disappointment as his boyhood club were relegated with “a whimper” from the Premiership. Those were his words one year ago.

Charlie Adam (centre) rueful as Dundee fall to a damaging defeat at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

And he says those words should be ringing in the ears of those in charge at Dens Park as they prepare for a return to the top-flight after the summer break.

Much of the squad remain from that campaign. Adam says it is to their great credit they put relegation behind them to achieve a second promotion in three years.

Overhaul

But with 25 first-team players out of contract this summer, the Fintry lad says it is time to make significant changes to ensure Dundee don’t just scrape survival but compete in the top flight.

“I think the club were lucky this season in that they didn’t have to overhaul the squad last summer, though lots will probably leave this summer,” Adam told Courier Sport.

“From our performances in the Premiership last season I think it was clear the squad wasn’t good enough and needs to change for next season.

“People leave, that’s football.

“This group of players have been at the club for three or four years now and they’ve done really well, two promotions in three years is great.

Dundee lift Championship trophy after win over Queen's Park.
Dundee celebrate with the Championship trophy at Ochilview. Image: SNS.

“What a way to end their time at the club for those who are leaving.

“The players deserve that because they’ve done a great job in keeping the dressing-room together and keeping the club going through difficult moments.

“At the back of their minds they’ll have known the situation for a while now.

“They got the job done again but now it’s time to freshen up the football club.”

‘Look at Livingston’

Manager Gary Bowyer said in the aftermath of Friday’s dramatic 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park that clinched the league title that investment would be needed to prevent Dundee remaining a “yo-yo club”.

That’s something Adam echoes.

The past five seasons have seen only one end without a change of division and that one saw them remain in the second tier as Covid shut down football.

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS.

Now, though, Adam says the Dark Blues should be looking to West Lothian for an example in how to stay in the top flight against the odds.

“The team needs investment,” Adam added.

“The owners know they’ll have to do that if they want to compete in the Premiership.

“Dundee shouldn’t be happy with finishing seventh or eighth – they need to be aiming for the top six if they can.

“They shouldn’t just be happy to stay up.

“Look at Livingston and the job David Martindale has done with a smaller budget than Dundee would have.

“He’s been brilliant, they’ve got the recruitment spot-on and that’s something Dundee need to be doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]