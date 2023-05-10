Charlie Adam says Dundee must ‘freshen up’ squad this summer if they are to compete in the Premiership next season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam says the Dark Blues must take the chance to “freshen up” their squad if they are to survive in the Premiership next season.

And investment will be needed from owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms if the Championship winners are to challenge at the level Adam insists they should be targeting – top six.

The former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland man is now a youth coach at Burnley after hanging up his boots last year.

Adam’s last year as a player ended in severe disappointment as his boyhood club were relegated with “a whimper” from the Premiership. Those were his words one year ago.

And he says those words should be ringing in the ears of those in charge at Dens Park as they prepare for a return to the top-flight after the summer break.

Much of the squad remain from that campaign. Adam says it is to their great credit they put relegation behind them to achieve a second promotion in three years.

Overhaul

But with 25 first-team players out of contract this summer, the Fintry lad says it is time to make significant changes to ensure Dundee don’t just scrape survival but compete in the top flight.

“I think the club were lucky this season in that they didn’t have to overhaul the squad last summer, though lots will probably leave this summer,” Adam told Courier Sport.

“From our performances in the Premiership last season I think it was clear the squad wasn’t good enough and needs to change for next season.

“People leave, that’s football.

“This group of players have been at the club for three or four years now and they’ve done really well, two promotions in three years is great.

“What a way to end their time at the club for those who are leaving.

“The players deserve that because they’ve done a great job in keeping the dressing-room together and keeping the club going through difficult moments.

“At the back of their minds they’ll have known the situation for a while now.

“They got the job done again but now it’s time to freshen up the football club.”

‘Look at Livingston’

Manager Gary Bowyer said in the aftermath of Friday’s dramatic 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park that clinched the league title that investment would be needed to prevent Dundee remaining a “yo-yo club”.

That’s something Adam echoes.

The past five seasons have seen only one end without a change of division and that one saw them remain in the second tier as Covid shut down football.

Now, though, Adam says the Dark Blues should be looking to West Lothian for an example in how to stay in the top flight against the odds.

“The team needs investment,” Adam added.

“The owners know they’ll have to do that if they want to compete in the Premiership.

“Dundee shouldn’t be happy with finishing seventh or eighth – they need to be aiming for the top six if they can.

“They shouldn’t just be happy to stay up.

“Look at Livingston and the job David Martindale has done with a smaller budget than Dundee would have.

“He’s been brilliant, they’ve got the recruitment spot-on and that’s something Dundee need to be doing.”