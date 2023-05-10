Pensioners and children forced to evade ‘dangerous’ bikers on Fife Coastal Path

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are looking for two bikers who rode “dangerously and illegally” along the Fife Coastal Path – forcing walkers to take evasive action.

Complaints were made about two men on dirt bikes riding along popular route at around 5pm on Sunday.

Police say a number of people, including pensioners and children, had to take evasive action because of the two men.

The incident occurred on the stretch of path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing.

Elderly and children forced to take cover

Officers investigating are now appealing to the public who may have witnessed the activity to come forward.

In particular they are urging anyone who may have taken cover from the two bikers at the time to contact them.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 5.10pm on Sunday, two males riding dirt bikes were witnessed riding dangerously and illegally on the busy coastal path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing.

Appeal for mobile and CCTV footage

“Children, cyclists and elderly people were among those that required to take evasive action.

“The males are likely to have been filmed by walkers, and caught on CCTV at Lumsdaine Drive, The Bridges and other places.

“If you witnessed this incident, please email InverkeithingDalgetyBayCPT@Scotland.police.uk with any footage.”