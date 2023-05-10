Pensioners and children forced to evade ‘dangerous’ bikers on Fife Coastal Path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pensioners and children forced to evade ‘dangerous’ bikers on Fife Coastal Path

Complaints were made about men riding dirt bikes at around 5pm on Sunday.

By Neil Henderson
Fife Coastal Path at The Bridges in Dalgety Bay. Image: Google Street View
Fife Coastal Path at The Bridges in Dalgety Bay. Image: Google Street View

Police are looking for two bikers who rode “dangerously and illegally” along the Fife Coastal Path – forcing walkers to take evasive action.

Complaints were made about two men on dirt bikes riding along popular route at around 5pm on Sunday.

Police say a number of people, including pensioners and children, had to take evasive action because of the two men.

The incident occurred on the stretch of path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing.

Elderly and children forced to take cover

Officers investigating are now appealing to the public who may have witnessed the activity to come forward.

In particular they are urging anyone who may have taken cover from the two bikers at the time to contact them.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 5.10pm on Sunday, two males riding dirt bikes were witnessed riding dangerously and illegally on the busy coastal path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing.

Appeal for mobile and CCTV footage

“Children, cyclists and elderly people were among those that required to take evasive action.

“The males are likely to have been filmed by walkers, and caught on CCTV at Lumsdaine Drive, The Bridges and other places.

“If you witnessed this incident, please email  InverkeithingDalgetyBayCPT@Scotland.police.uk with any footage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]