Fife dad in tears after winning £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

A Fife dad was left in tears after winning a “life-changing” £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s BBC quiz show The Wheel.

Colin, a mental health and wellbeing social care worker for young people, appeared on the first episode of the new series on Saturday night.

The show sees a contestant trying to answer a series of questions with the help of celebrities who have ‘expert’ categories.

Despite dropping off The Wheel once when he answered a question incorrectly, Colin returned halfway through the show and made it to the final round.

Richard Madeley helps Fife dad Colin win The Wheel

He then enlisted the help of TV presenter Richard Madeley to help him answer the final question for the top prize of £92,000.

Host McIntyre asked the pair: “According to the National History Museum, which of these dinosaurs would have been the heaviest?”

The four possible answers were triceratops, diplodocus, iguanodon and tyrannosaurus.

Colin and Madeley agreed on diplodocus and after a tense wait, they jumped for joy when told they had picked the right answer.

Colin raced round the studio, hugging the celebrities – Madeley, Clare Balding, Darren Harriott, Jay Blades, Josie Gibson, Mollie King and Tom Allen

Wiping away tears, Colin said: “(It means) everything – cost of living, security, comfort.

“Sensible things, paying off some bills and things like that; home improvements.

“It’s massive memories I can make with my son and my family – amazing.”

He added: “I didn’t think I was getting back up after the first question. Oh my days.”

McIntyre described it as “so, so much money”, adding: “So many congratulations.”

Asked before the final question how he would spend the money, Colin told the host he would buy a campervan.

He also said: “I’m involved with a charity that supports the Dwarf Sports Association so I would be able to donate some to help myself, my son and others – parents and families that have and are affected by dwarfism.

“Any amount (of money) would be life-changing.”