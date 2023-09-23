Fife dad in tears after winning £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fife dad in tears after winning £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Colin, a mental health worker, scooped the "life-changing" sum with the help of Richard Madeley.

By Bryan Copland
Fife dad Colin shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel.
Fife dad Colin shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel. Image: BBC iPlayer

A Fife dad was left in tears after winning a “life-changing” £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s BBC quiz show The Wheel.

Colin, a mental health and wellbeing social care worker for young people, appeared on the first episode of the new series on Saturday night.

The show sees a contestant trying to answer a series of questions with the help of celebrities who have ‘expert’ categories.

Despite dropping off The Wheel once when he answered a question incorrectly, Colin returned halfway through the show and made it to the final round.

Richard Madeley helps Fife dad Colin win The Wheel

He then enlisted the help of TV presenter Richard Madeley to help him answer the final question for the top prize of £92,000.

Host McIntyre asked the pair: “According to the National History Museum, which of these dinosaurs would have been the heaviest?”

The four possible answers were triceratops, diplodocus, iguanodon and tyrannosaurus.

Colin and Madeley agreed on diplodocus and after a tense wait, they jumped for joy when told they had picked the right answer.

Colin from Fife hugs Richard Madeley after winning The Wheel
Colin hugs Richard Madeley. Image: BBC iPlayer
Colin from Fife celebrates with Michael McIntyre and Mollie King after winning The Wheel
Colin celebrates with Michael McIntyre and Mollie King. Image: BBC iPlayer

Colin raced round the studio, hugging the celebrities – Madeley, Clare Balding, Darren Harriott, Jay Blades, Josie Gibson, Mollie King and Tom Allen

Wiping away tears, Colin said: “(It means) everything – cost of living, security, comfort.

“Sensible things, paying off some bills and things like that; home improvements.

“It’s massive memories I can make with my son and my family – amazing.”

Colin from Fife answers a question on The Wheel
Colin answers a question earlier in the show. Image: BBC iPlayer
Colin from Fife scoops the £92,000 prize on The Wheel
The Fife dad took the top prize. Image: BBC iPlayer
Colin from Fife wipes away tears after winning on The Wheel
Colin wipes away tears. Image: BBC iPlayer

He added: “I didn’t think I was getting back up after the first question. Oh my days.”

McIntyre described it as “so, so much money”, adding: “So many congratulations.”

Asked before the final question how he would spend the money, Colin told the host he would buy a campervan.

He also said: “I’m involved with a charity that supports the Dwarf Sports Association so I would be able to donate some to help myself, my son and others – parents and families that have and are affected by dwarfism.

“Any amount (of money) would be life-changing.”

