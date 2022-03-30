Fifer who claims to have ‘99% success rate’ with women stars on BBC dating show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fifer who claims he has a ‘99.99% success rate with women’ has appeared on the BBC dating show Love in the Flesh.

Singleton Caz Milligan made his debut on the BBC Three show on Wednesday evening.

Last week’s episode saw six couples meet in the flesh for the first time after dating online, but Caz was among the new arrivals who crashed the Love Island-style dating show.

The 26-year-old Tik Tok star, whose real name is Callum, says he gets called the “Scottish Joey Essex”.

And he told viewers he had a “99.99% success rate” with women.

“The 0.1% must be blind,” the influencer and business owner said.

Caz, who sells clothing via his website Ligan Goods, has built up a large following on social media, with over 54,000 followers on TikTok and 31,200 on Instagram.

The Fife man’s videos haven’t always proved popular, and he attracted criticism after sharing his views on the existence of dinosaurs.

In one video he suggested the government may have faked the existence of dinosaurs in a bid to bring in cash.

“I’m unsure dinosaurs ever existed because – hear me out – nobody’s ever seen one.

“You couldn’t take pictures of them because there was no human to take pictures and photos didn’t exist.

“Nobody knows exactly what they looked like. The only thing we actually have are ‘bones’.

“I’m not being funny, if we could make all the things we could make right now I’m pretty sure we could make a fake bone.

“Like imagine how much money ‘dinosaurs’ bring to the government. Books, history, like all these different streams of income via dinosaurs.”

Bombshell arrivals to shake-up BBC dating show

Despite apparently being lucky in love with people he meets online, Caz says he has never had a long-term relationship and feels like he is missing out.

He appeared alongside Aberdeen bartender Ana Asatiani, who also made her debut.

The pair were billed as “bombshells” by the BBC, with their arrival testing the relationships of the six couples who had already appeared.

Caz said: “I’m going to go in as a bombshell.

The beach house is about to get even more heated as six new singles are on their way🔥 Watch #LoveInTheFlesh tonight at 10pm to see if these connections can stand the test of time.#BBCThreeTV pic.twitter.com/ybGxFddWnx — BBC Three (@bbcthree) March 30, 2022

“The bombshells come in a week later to see if their relationships are going to last.

“Am I maybe going to get with someone from one of the couples?

“Am I going to get with one of the bombshells that come in with me?

“You have to watch to find out.”

Love in the Flesh airs at 10pm on BBC Three every Wednesday and Thursday.