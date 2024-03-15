Dundee star Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators to film Comic Relief special

Dundee star Sheli McCoy is set to appear alongside her fellow Gladiators for BBC’s Comic Relief live show.

The owner of Sweatbox gym on Camperdown Road revealed on Friday that she had arrived at the broadcaster’s Media City studios in Salford for filming.

She is joined by athlete Alex Gray (Apollo), rugby player Jodie Ounsley (Fury), Olympic bobsledder Toby Olubi (Phantom), former elite gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner (Comet), and former international athlete Matt Morsia (Legend).

It is not known what role Sheli, who is known as Sabre in the series, and the other Gladiators will play in Friday night’s Red Nose Day live show.

Sheli posted a short video on Instagram after arriving at Media City on Friday afternoon and also shared a post from Matt that showed the group on the Red Nose Day set.

Gladiators to join cast of star-studded Red Nose Day special

The three-hour production will be shown across BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer from 7pm.

The fundraising special will see Sir Lenny Henry return for his final year hosting.

He will be joined by a lineup featuring Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, and comedians Joel Dommett, Romesh Ranganathan and Paddy McGuiness.

Davina McCall will present the show, as well as radio DJ Maya Jama and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

Audiences are promised sketches and live performances as well as “special and big surprises”.

Red Nose Day raised more than £31,000,000 for Comic Relief in 2023.

This year’s show is also expected to feature an all-star line-up in The Traitors: The Movie and a performance from the cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical.

Sheli made her final appearance on this season’s Gladiators series last week after suffering a hamstring injury during filming.