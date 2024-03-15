Dundee star Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators to film Comic Relief special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators to film Comic Relief special

The star will appear on Friday night's Red Nose Day live show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee star Sheli McCoy has joined fellow Gladiators to film a Comic Relief special
The Dundee star has joined her fellow Gladiators to appear on the BBC's live Red Nose Day special. Image: Matt Morsia/Instagram/BBC

Dundee star Sheli McCoy is set to appear alongside her fellow Gladiators for BBC’s Comic Relief live show.

The owner of Sweatbox gym on Camperdown Road revealed on Friday that she had arrived at the broadcaster’s Media City studios in Salford for filming.

She is joined by athlete Alex Gray (Apollo), rugby player Jodie Ounsley (Fury), Olympic bobsledder Toby Olubi (Phantom), former elite gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner (Comet), and former international athlete Matt Morsia (Legend).

Sheli posted a video on Instagram after arriving in Salford for filming. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram
Sheli and her fellow Gladiators on the Red Nose Day stage. Image: Sheli McCoy/Matt Morsia/Instagram

It is not known what role Sheli, who is known as Sabre in the series, and the other Gladiators will play in Friday night’s Red Nose Day live show.

Sheli posted a short video on Instagram after arriving at Media City on Friday afternoon and also shared a post from Matt that showed the group on the Red Nose Day set.

Gladiators to join cast of star-studded Red Nose Day special

The three-hour production will be shown across BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer from 7pm.

The fundraising special will see Sir Lenny Henry return for his final year hosting.

He will be joined by a lineup featuring Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, and comedians Joel Dommett, Romesh Ranganathan and Paddy McGuiness.

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy as Sabre.
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy as Sabre. Image: BBC

Davina McCall will present the show, as well as radio DJ Maya Jama and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

Audiences are promised sketches and live performances as well as “special and big surprises”.

Red Nose Day raised more than £31,000,000 for Comic Relief in 2023.

This year’s show is also expected to feature an all-star line-up in The Traitors: The Movie and a performance from the cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical.

Sheli made her final appearance on this season’s Gladiators series last week after suffering a hamstring injury during filming.

