St Johnstone defender Kerr Smith returns to Aston Villa as injury ends ex-Dundee United kid’s loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Kerr Smith returns to Aston Villa as injury ends ex-Dundee United kid’s loan spell

The 19-year-old has returned to his parent club.

By Eric Nicolson
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.

Kerr Smith has played his last game for St Johnstone.

The on-loan Aston Villa defender sustained a hamstring injury in a midweek closed-doors match that has ended his season prematurely.

And he has now returned to his parent club for treatment.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, confirmed: “It is unfortunate the way things have worked out for Kerr but I would like to personally thank him for his efforts during his time on loan at the club.

“I wish him well for the future back at Aston Villa.”

The former Dundee United centre-back made just two starts for Saints following his arrival in January – the defeats to Dundee and St Mirren.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Taylor Steven is making a big impression at Alloa.
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Steven is 'gallus', scoring goals and making improvements he will need at…
Craig Levein and Brendan Rodgers.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone to shock Celtic as Perth boss dismisses title race…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone background uncertainties won't affect Craig Levein's tunnel vision
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi gets fresh injury return timescale
Fran Franczak shared a funny moment with the fourth official before making his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak reveals funny 4th official mix-up before he broke Perth…
Drey Wright in a St Johnstone coat
St Johnstone star Drey Wright could be back before Premiership split
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has 'big future' and will be back in first…
St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk reveals training ground priority and gives summer recruitment…
St Johnstone's Connor Smith.
St Johnstone playmaker Connor Smith a contender to replace injured DJ Jaiyesimi
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.
St Johnstone star DJ Jaiyesimi out for weeks with knee injury

Conversation