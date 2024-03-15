St Johnstone defender Kerr Smith returns to Aston Villa as injury ends ex-Dundee United kid’s loan spell

Kerr Smith has played his last game for St Johnstone.

The on-loan Aston Villa defender sustained a hamstring injury in a midweek closed-doors match that has ended his season prematurely.

And he has now returned to his parent club for treatment.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, confirmed: “It is unfortunate the way things have worked out for Kerr but I would like to personally thank him for his efforts during his time on loan at the club.

“I wish him well for the future back at Aston Villa.”

The former Dundee United centre-back made just two starts for Saints following his arrival in January – the defeats to Dundee and St Mirren.