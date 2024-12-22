Christmas is all about giving time to others for Dundee Gladiator Sabre

In a year where her lifelong dream of becoming a Gladiator came true, you’d think Sabre would be content spending Christmas morning on the sofa with a well-earned mince pie – or whatever indulgent treat a super-fit champion athlete is allowed.

Yet the Scottish star of the Saturday night sports entertainment mega hit – real name Sheli McCoy – will instead be volunteering at a foodbank in her home city of Dundee, the week before she stars in a special celebrity version of the show on New Year’s Day.

A publicity stunt, some of the more cynical might remark. And they’d be wrong: Sabre, 36, has been volunteering on Christmas Day since well before she first pulled on shiny Lycra.

Add generosity to a trait list which includes beauty, charisma and, according to her official Gladiator profile, enough strength to lift a baby elephant.

Her compassion is rooted in a personal philosophy that giving time brings more joy than giving gifts. It’s noble, but it is also rooted in personal loss.

Sabre on helping others this Christmas

When we speak, Sabre reveals it’s the anniversary of the death of her dad, Shaun.

“I was four when it happened,” says Sabre, speaking from her office at the gym she co-owns in Dundee.

“Every year since, I haven’t really enjoyed Christmas, because I spent a lot of time thinking about people that aren’t here rather than who is. Dad was a really tough military man. He had tattoos on his knuckles, he was one of those kinds of guys. I think back and…”

Sabre pauses for a second, then adds: “We don’t do soft, as McCoys.”

Last year, while volunteering on Christmas Day, Sabre met a homeless former soldier, called James, at a church in Dundee, and had a heartfelt conversation.

“It was amazing,” she adds. “One of the most profound conversations I’ve had.

“A few years ago I decided to change the narrative, and decided that Christmas is for giving.

“I think the happiest I’ve ever made anyone in my life is when I gave my time rather than when I gave them gifts.

“I’ve never really seen the value in Christmas for myself but I definitely see the value in offering myself to others.”

After the foodbank, Sabre will be spending a festive afternoon with her mum, Kaz, herself a former army sergeant.

The pair used to watch Gladiators when Sabre was a young girl: she recalls her mum brushing her hair as the classic generation of athletes appeared, especially the female stars like Jet, Nightshade and Lightning.

“I vividly remember my mum being such a strong advocate of women and their shape. She’d say, ‘That’s a strong woman, look how confident she is’ and ‘We can be like that too’ and ‘You can grow up strong’.

“That was nurtured by my mum, sharing the exact same ethos of those women.

“There wasn’t enough of that sort of attitude when I was growing up.

“I had to apologise constantly for my athletic figure, so I’m glad that maybe now it’s becoming a little bit more acceptable.”

Sabre the role model

I ask if she gets letters from admirers and she beams as she pulls out a handmade blue card she received the other day from a young girl who has drawn a trademark Gladiator foam finger on the cover above the words “Thank you”.

“I’ve got cards and posters like this from kids everywhere,” she adds. “Mums and dads send me messages saying thanks for inspiring their daughter to participate in sport.

“One mother messaged me to say the fact I wasn’t skinny and I have big muscular legs has helped her daughter. She does track and field and always ran in leggings, which is a bit of a hindrance.

“Now, she wears shorts and when she’s feeling self-conscious, she says, ‘I’ve got legs like Sabre’.

“If today was my last day on earth and I’ve made a lasting impression that a child can feel more confident in their body then it’s been worth it.”

As well as all the positive impact, I wonder if she’s had any overtures from male admirers.

“With all of the good, positive impact you’ll probably get a little bit of interest that maybe isn’t wanted,” she adds with a smile.

“I mean, I was getting those messages years ago, but now it’s a little bit heightened. I’m really popular with dads who watch the show but I’m also popular with the LGBT community – there are a lot of women who send messages. For whatever reason I’ve struck a chord there.”

It’s easy to scoff at Gladiators, but, make no mistake, Sabre and the rest of the gang take it very seriously.

I ask if, when they come up against the contestants, it’s really just a bit of a laugh. Surely she’s not actually giving it her all?

“Well, let me put it to you in a scenario,” she says. “You’re in a bar with all your friends, you turn around and someone’s pushed your best friend, and then they’ve shouted for help.

“That immediate fight-or-flight response? I get that every time. The moment where war is about to ensue, and I’m at the front line? The emotions are real.

“There’s absolutely no way I don’t show up to that. None of the other Gladiators are relaxed in that scenario in any game.

“My job isn’t to push to my heights, it’s to rein myself in. I’m more powerful than any contender who has stood before me, and I always will be. My job? It’s to just not hurt them too badly.”

Gladiators’ return

Gladiators has been an incredible success for the BBC since it returned to screens, with 90 million downloads around the world.

“Having watched the original series, I know the magnitude of the effect it had on me and my family, I knew it would be popular,” Sabre says. “But I didn’t understand, and I don’t think anyone foresaw this, the magnitude of the effect it would have on children.

“I thought there would be a nostalgic element with adults who would be straight back into it.

“I think it’s popular for the right reasons. It’s inspiring, motivating and it’s breaking the mould for women in fitness.

“It has an effect on guys, but as a female in fitness it’s doing so much for women with their body shape. You can be unapologetically athletic.

“It’s rippling all the way down to schools, to the very bottom, to young girls, and that’s so important to me. That’s where it all began for me too, watching Gladiators while my mum braided my hair and told me I could be that, too.”

Celebrities: Ready

On New Year’s Day, Sabre and her fellow Gladiators will welcome BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin and comedian and Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor – if bashing someone with a pugil stick can be considered welcoming.

“With regular contestants, they bring a tough attitude and we’re there to get the job done and beat them. Whereas Ellie and Louise both came in with the idea of just staying alive!

“I was trying to be my most fierce self and they just completely disarmed me with laughter a few times.

“Ellie was just very aware of her own athletic ability versus ours. And she would just regularly say, ‘please don’t unalive me’ and that would make me laugh a lot.

“Their characters really shine through when they’re scared!

“I can’t help but toy with people. It’s in my nature to play with my prey, but generally always win in the end.

“And there’s no exception. Even with celebrities, there’s no exception…”

Don’t expect Sabre to be nursing a hangover on New Year’s Day, either. She works out for 20 hours a week, and doesn’t drink.

“You have to be focused 80% of the time,” she adds. “Eating the right thing and doing the right thing. The festive period is when I can have a bacon roll.

“And no drinks for me at The Bells. Give me an Appletiser!”

Celebrity Gladiators, New Year’s Day, BBC1, 6pm