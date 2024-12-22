Christmas is all about giving time to others for Dundee Gladiator Sabre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Christmas is all about giving time to others for Dundee Gladiator Sabre

The Scottish star of Gladiators – real name Sheli McCoy – will be volunteering at a foodbank in her home city ahead of starring in a special celebrity version of the show on New Year’s Day.

Gladiators star Sabre - a.k.a. Dundee's Sheli McCoy.
Gladiators star Sabre - a.k.a. Dundee's Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC / Hungry Bear Media
By Stephen Gallacher

In a year where her lifelong dream of becoming a Gladiator came true, you’d think Sabre would be content spending Christmas morning on the sofa with a well-earned mince pie – or whatever indulgent treat a super-fit champion athlete is allowed.

Yet the Scottish star of the Saturday night sports entertainment mega hit – real name Sheli McCoy – will instead be volunteering at a foodbank in her home city of Dundee, the week before she stars in a special celebrity version of the show on New Year’s Day.

Sheli in the gym. Image: cfsheli/Instagram
Sheli in the gym. Image: cfsheli/Instagram

A publicity stunt, some of the more cynical might remark. And they’d be wrong: Sabre, 36, has been volunteering on Christmas Day since well before she first pulled on shiny Lycra.

Add generosity to a trait list which includes beauty, charisma and, according to her official Gladiator profile, enough strength to lift a baby elephant.

Her compassion is rooted in a personal philosophy that giving time brings more joy than giving gifts. It’s noble, but it is also rooted in personal loss.

Sabre on helping others this Christmas

When we speak, Sabre reveals it’s the anniversary of the death of her dad, Shaun.

“I was four when it happened,” says Sabre, speaking from her office at the gym she co-owns in Dundee.

“Every year since, I haven’t really enjoyed Christmas, because I spent a lot of time thinking about people that aren’t here rather than who is. Dad was a really tough military man. He had tattoos on his knuckles, he was one of those kinds of guys. I think back and…”

Sabre pauses for a second, then adds: “We don’t do soft, as McCoys.”

Last year, while volunteering on Christmas Day, Sabre met a homeless former soldier, called James, at a church in Dundee, and had a heartfelt conversation.

“It was amazing,” she adds. “One of the most profound conversations I’ve had.

“A few years ago I decided to change the narrative, and decided that Christmas is for giving.

“I think the happiest I’ve ever made anyone in my life is when I gave my time rather than when I gave them gifts.

“I’ve never really seen the value in Christmas for myself but I definitely see the value in offering myself to others.”

Gladiator Sabre.
Gladiator Sabre. Image: Gladiators/Facebook

After the foodbank, Sabre will be spending a festive afternoon with her mum, Kaz, herself a former army sergeant.

The pair used to watch Gladiators when Sabre was a young girl: she recalls her mum brushing her hair as the classic generation of athletes appeared, especially the female stars like Jet, Nightshade and Lightning.

“I vividly remember my mum being such a strong advocate of women and their shape. She’d say, ‘That’s a strong woman, look how confident she is’ and ‘We can be like that too’ and ‘You can grow up strong’.

“That was nurtured by my mum, sharing the exact same ethos of those women.

“There wasn’t enough of that sort of attitude when I was growing up.

“I had to apologise constantly for my athletic figure, so I’m glad that maybe now it’s becoming a little bit more acceptable.”

Sabre the role model

I ask if she gets letters from admirers and she beams as she pulls out a handmade blue card she received the other day from a young girl who has drawn a trademark Gladiator foam finger on the cover above the words “Thank you”.

“I’ve got cards and posters like this from kids everywhere,” she adds. “Mums and dads send me messages saying thanks for inspiring their daughter to participate in sport.

“One mother messaged me to say the fact I wasn’t skinny and I have big muscular legs has helped her daughter. She does track and field and always ran in leggings, which is a bit of a hindrance.

“Now, she wears shorts and when she’s feeling self-conscious, she says, ‘I’ve got legs like Sabre’.

“If today was my last day on earth and I’ve made a lasting impression that a child can feel more confident in their body then it’s been worth it.”

Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the show. Image: BBC

As well as all the positive impact, I wonder if she’s had any overtures from male admirers.

“With all of the good, positive impact you’ll probably get a little bit of interest that maybe isn’t wanted,” she adds with a smile.

“I mean, I was getting those messages years ago, but now it’s a little bit heightened. I’m really popular with dads who watch the show but I’m also popular with the LGBT community – there are a lot of women who send messages. For whatever reason I’ve struck a chord there.”

It’s easy to scoff at Gladiators, but, make no mistake, Sabre and the rest of the gang take it very seriously.

I ask if, when they come up against the contestants, it’s really just a bit of a laugh. Surely she’s not actually giving it her all?

“Well, let me put it to you in a scenario,” she says. “You’re in a bar with all your friends, you turn around and someone’s pushed your best friend, and then they’ve shouted for help.

“That immediate fight-or-flight response? I get that every time. The moment where war is about to ensue, and I’m at the front line? The emotions are real.

“There’s absolutely no way I don’t show up to that. None of the other Gladiators are relaxed in that scenario in any game.

“My job isn’t to push to my heights, it’s to rein myself in. I’m more powerful than any contender who has stood before me, and I always will be. My job? It’s to just not hurt them too badly.”

Gladiators’ return

Gladiators has been an incredible success for the BBC since it returned to screens, with 90 million downloads around the world.

“Having watched the original series, I know the magnitude of the effect it had on me and my family, I knew it would be popular,” Sabre says. “But I didn’t understand, and I don’t think anyone foresaw this, the magnitude of the effect it would have on children.

“I thought there would be a nostalgic element with adults who would be straight back into it.

Sheli McCoy as Sabre in Gladiators. Image: Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

“I think it’s popular for the right reasons. It’s inspiring, motivating and it’s breaking the mould for women in fitness.

“It has an effect on guys, but as a female in fitness it’s doing so much for women with their body shape. You can be unapologetically athletic.

“It’s rippling all the way down to schools, to the very bottom, to young girls, and that’s so important to me. That’s where it all began for me too, watching Gladiators while my mum braided my hair and told me I could be that, too.”

Celebrities: Ready

On New Year’s Day, Sabre and her fellow Gladiators will welcome BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin and comedian and Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor – if bashing someone with a pugil stick can be considered welcoming.

“With regular contestants, they bring a tough attitude and we’re there to get the job done and beat them. Whereas Ellie and Louise both came in with the idea of just staying alive!

“I was trying to be my most fierce self and they just completely disarmed me with laughter a few times.

“Ellie was just very aware of her own athletic ability versus ours. And she would just regularly say, ‘please don’t unalive me’ and that would make me laugh a lot.

“Their characters really shine through when they’re scared!

“I can’t help but toy with people. It’s in my nature to play with my prey, but generally always win in the end.

“And there’s no exception. Even with celebrities, there’s no exception…”

Ellie Taylor is among the celebs taking on the Gladiators.
Ellie Taylor is among the celebs taking on the Gladiators. Image: BBC / Hungry Bear Media / Graeme Hunter

Don’t expect Sabre to be nursing a hangover on New Year’s Day, either. She works out for 20 hours a week, and doesn’t drink.

“You have to be focused 80% of the time,” she adds. “Eating the right thing and doing the right thing. The festive period is when I can have a bacon roll.

“And no drinks for me at The Bells. Give me an Appletiser!”

Celebrity Gladiators, New Year’s Day, BBC1, 6pm

More from Entertainment

David Crossley spent a total of 38 hours creating a unique mural in Causewayhead, with input from locals. Image: David Crossley
Stirling 'missing a trick' without mural trail, says local street artist
Gayle visits atmospheric Dunino Den in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What did I find at enigmatic Dunino Den in Fife?
Author Ajay Close pictured outside wearing scarf and green jacket.
Award-winning author Ajay Close on Perth, prizes and feeling Scottish
Gayle has a pint at The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue) in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth
4
Jan Burnett of Spare Snare with Mike Kane and Steve Grimmond of aaga. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Spare Snare frontman Jan Burnett is reviving Dundee's ‘forgotten’ post-punk icons
Gayle sits at the bar and enjoys a cocktail at Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Broughty Ferry
8
Features writer Rebecca Baird outside Broughty Castle.
6 tiny adventures you can fit into a day in Broughty Ferry
Judy and 'Duncan' Murray (Chris Forbes) have become a comedy duo to be reckoned with. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Judy Murray on working with the comedian who invented her most disappointing son
5
Home Alone is a festive favourite for many movie lovers. Image: Ksenia Shestakova/Shutterstock
Can you Jingle All the Way through our Christmas film quiz?
Cupar teenager Nathan Bushnell (right) with World YMCA president Soheila Hayek in Mombasa, Kenya. Kenya. Image: Nathan Bushnell
Cupar’s Nathan Bushnell reflects on ‘life-changing’ journey to Mombasa

Conversation