Dundee January transfer business not finished as Tony Docherty reveals star has agreed new contract

The Dark Blues manager talks incomings, outgoings and latest capture Aaron Donnelly.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty and Aaron Donnelly
Tony Docherty gets his man as Aaron Donnelly secures his return to Dundee. Image: David Young

Dundee’s transfer business in January will not end with the arrival of Aaron Donnelly says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues added the Northern Ireland international on a three-and-a-half year deal on Wednesday with the 21-year-old able to go straight into action against Rangers on Thursday.

Donnelly spent a full season with Docherty and the Dee last term, impressing with his all-action displays.

However, a move to bring him in last summer fell through before being resurrected this month.

Aaron Donnelly battles with Simon Murray last season - could they be team-mates soon? Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Aaron Donnelly battles with Simon Murray last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I’m absolutely delighted. I did try and get him in the summer because he played a huge part last year,” Docherty said.

“To develop as a club, it’s important that you try make the successful loan players into permanent deals.

“I tried to do that in the summer but now I’ve managed to get the situation resolved with Forest, who I’m grateful to.

“And I’m really grateful for the support from John Nelms and Tim Keyes again, because he’s the type of young player I think that we should be looking at as a club.

“He’s a 21-year-old, he made his full international debut when he was with us and he’s a source of reference for other players to say that that’s what you can do.

“The chance to work with him as our player is hugely exciting.

“And I’ve just seen the reaction with the boys when he came into the dressing-room.

“He feels a big part of things and it’s fantastic for me to get that opportunity to bring him in again.”

More incoming?

Donnelly joins Cesar Garza as additions this month while Luke Graham has returned from loan at Championship leaders Falkirk amid a defensive injury crisis.

The now former Nottingham Forest defender will bolster Docherty’s options at the back.

And the Dundee boss won’t hesitate to add further options.

Cesar Garza in action for Dundee
Cesar Garza made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone after becoming the club’s first January transfer arrival. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Cesar Garza and Donnelly have come in. We’re always looking, as a recruitment team, at areas that we can strengthen,” Docherty added.

“It’s been exacerbated by the injury situation we’ve got and that’s why I’m really thankful to John Nelms and Tim Keyes for allowing me to bring in Aaron.

“But, yes, we’ll continue to look throughout the window.

“We’ll look at the market and if we see any areas which we need strengthened and players that are available and within budget, then we’ll do it.”

Outgoings

Dundee’s squad is a small one, particularly with the amount of injuries they are carrying.

However, outgoings are also expected this month confirmed the Dens boss.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty says Dundee’s January transfer business is not over. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“Again, that’s a whole part of the process,” he said.

“When you’re at a club like Dundee, you realise you can’t just keep bringing in. You need to make sure you balance the books as well.

“So, yes, that’s something we’re actively doing as well.”

Contract terms agreed

Fin Robertson
Dundee academy graduate Fin Robertson. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Docherty also confirmed good news on the contract front.

The Dark Blues offered eight of their out-of-contract stars new deals in November.

None have yet been signed but the Dundee boss revealed Fin Robertson has agreed terms with the club to extend his stay beyond the summer.

 

