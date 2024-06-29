Female NHS Fife worker suspended after complaining about sharing changing room with trans woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female NHS Fife worker suspended after complaining about sharing changing room with trans woman

The staff member is taking legal action against the health board over the controversy.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife, Kirkcaldy
An NHS Fife worker is taking legal action against the health board. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A female NHS Fife worker was suspended for three months after she complained about having to share a changing room with a trans woman.

The staff member is now taking legal action against the health board over claims it has breached the Equality Act.

The woman is still being investigated by NHS Fife, more than six months after she first raised her concerns.

Her case was raised by the Alba Party’s Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy candidate, Neale Hanvey, who said her treatment was “utterly scandalous”.

Neale Hanvey Fife MP
Alba candidate Neale Hanvey. Image: PA.

The Fife health worker was in a changing room late at night last year when her colleague, a trans woman, started to undress in front of her.

The woman said she felt “intimidated and embarrassed,” but her colleague maintained they had a right to be there.

The trans woman later complained about the incident – and the female health worker was put on “special leave”.

In January this year, she was suspended from work as a probe was launched into her “alleged unwanted behaviours towards another member of NHS Fife staff”.

Current NHS guidance allows transgender men and women to use the toilets and changing rooms which align with their gender identity.

The Scottish Government’s botched reforms to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify proved controversial and were later blocked by Westminster.

Mr Hanvey, who was still an MP when this case first emerged, referred to the suspended health worker to charity Sex Matters.

He said: “Although I was unable to get directly involved in an employment case, I was able to put her in touch with the team at Sex Matters who have been outstanding in their support for the sex-based rights of women in the workplace.

“The question every candidate now must answer before the people vote is whether they think women are entitled to their sex-based protections in the workplace or not.”

SNP leader John Swinney. Image: PA

The Courier asked First Minister John Swinney about the row while he was campaigning in Glasgow on Saturday.

He told us: “I don’t know the detail of the case, but I’ll look at that with care.

“It’s important that the legislative arrangements that are in place under the Equalities Act to protect single sex spaces are applied in practice.

“That thinking and rationale is important to be applied in practice in all circumstances.”

NHS Fife was contacted for comment.

Conversation