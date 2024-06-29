Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Fife village

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash near a Fife village.

The incident took place on the B939 near Strathkinness, at the crossroads with Main Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 3pm on Saturday.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

One motorist said a member of the public was helping to divert traffic before police arrived.

She said: “There was one ambulance at the scene when we arrived at the junction just after 3pm.

“It thankfully looked like everyone got out OK but one of the cars appeared to be quite badly damaged.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are at the scene alongside paramedics.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 29 June, 2024 officers received a report of two-vehicle crash on the B939 near Strathkinness.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”