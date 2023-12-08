UK veto on SNP gender law reform legal, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK veto on SNP gender law reform legal, court rules

Judges have ruled it was lawful for the UK Government to block Scotland's gender reforms.

By Alasdair Clark
The UK Government decision to block Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill from gaining royal assent has been ruled lawful by the country’s highest court.

New legislation to simplify the process for transgender people to legally change their sex was passed by MSPs last year.

But the new rules were blocked by the UK Government, who said it could interfere with UK-wide equalities law.

The Bill was passed at Holyrood prior to Humza Yousaf taking over as first minister from Nicola Sturgeon.

The Court of Session has now ruled the use of the veto was lawful after an appeal was launched by the SNP government.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, the country’s most senior law officer, told the court that Scottish secretary Alister Jack did not have “reasonable grounds” to block the Bill.

Scottish Government Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC. Image: PA
But throwing the appeal out, Lady Haldane, who presided over the legal challenge, said: “The challenge to the order pronounced under section 35 of the 1998 Act, laid on 17 January 2023, fails.

“In so concluding it is important to recognise the novelty and complexity of the arguments and the sophisticated manner in which those arguments were presented before me and from which I derived considerable assistance.

The reforms prompted intense debate inside and outside of parliament. Image: DC Thomson/David Wardle

“I will accordingly sustain the pleas in law for the respondent, repel the pleas in law for the petitioners and dismiss the Petition.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I welcome the court’s judgment, which upholds my decision to prevent the Scottish Government’s gender recognition legislation from becoming law.

Second Scottish Government court defeat

“I was clear that this legislation would have had adverse effects on the operation of the law as it applies to reserved matters, including on important Great Britain-wide equality protections.”

It is the second court loss this week for the Scottish Government after they appealed against a decision by the Scottish Information Commissioner ordering them to release material under Freedom of Information laws.

Mr Jack added: “Following this latest court defeat for the Scottish Government, their ministers need to stop wasting taxpayers’ money pursuing needless legal action and focus on the real issues which matter to people in Scotland – such as growing the economy and cutting waiting lists.”

Ruling means ‘more uncertainty’ for trans people

Colin Macfarlane, director of nations at LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, said he was disappointed by the decision.

He added: “This unfortunately means more uncertainty for trans people in Scotland, who will now be waiting once again, to see whether they will be able to have their gender legally recognised through a process that is in line with leading nations like Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.

“Whatever happens next in discussions with the UK and Scottish governments on this matter, Stonewall will continue to press all administrations to make progress on LGBTQ+ rights in line with leading international practice.”