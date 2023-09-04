Humza Yousaf hopes for fresh start as Holyrood returns to hear his agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf hopes for fresh start as Holyrood returns to hear his agenda

The Dundee-based first minister will set out his government priorities, from local challenges in Tayside and Fife to national flashpoints with Westminster.

Humza Yousaf SNP Dundee
First Minister Humza Yousaf at a school in Dundee on Thursday - but will he get a similar reception at Holyrood? Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

First Minister Humza Yousaf will set out his government’s priorities and send a clear signal about how he’ll govern Scotland as parliament returns from its summer break tomorrow.

With his first weeks in the top job dominated by the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon, the Dundee-based leader will hope a fresh parliamentary term will allow the government to refocus.

Insiders admit the police probe into SNP finances has proven a “distraction”, with many hoping it would have progressed over the summer.

One source said: “It can be distracting but [the first minister] has had a positive summer, especially with a series visits across Scotland to hear from people directly.”

As well as hoping to set his own agenda, a number of long-running problems remain.

They include a looming court battle with the UK Government over its decision to block the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack blocked the GRR Bill. Image: PA.

Any loss in the courts would be seen as a political hit but could also provide the government a chance to take a fresh approach to reform with clearer boundaries on what is constitutionally possible.

A long-promised update on the commitment to dual the A9 from Perth to Inverness – first promised by Alex Salmond in 2008 – is also expected in the programme for government.

Credibly setting out how the massive project will be delivered is likely to be seen as a key test for the government.

On these issues Mr Yousaf will also have to lead SNP MSPs who have shown a willingness to rebel and speak frankly about their disagreements with the party leadership.

Former SNP minister Fergus Ewing.
Former SNP minister Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former minister Fergus Ewing has been strongly critical of the power-sharing deal struck between his party and the Scottish Greens under Nicola Sturgeon, as well as openly criticising policies such as the new licensing regime for short-term rental properties.

But one of those who supported Mr Yousaf in the leadership contest played down any idea of disunity among SNP MSPs, insisting it was being “overstated”.

“There would have been even more division under Kate [Forbes] or Ash [Regan] – most MSPs did not support them,” they added.

Local matters

In Tayside and Fife, MSPs will also hope to make progress on issues they want to tackle locally.

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville told The Courier: “The focus must not only be on economic growth and tourism however; we need to ensure that improved wellbeing and quality of life is a key priority.

“Clearly, there are still real concerns over the cost of living within our communities and greater challenges lie ahead in the coming months.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville MSP.
Shirley-Anne Sommerville MSP. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“That will make vital support like the Scottish Child Payment – which has already benefitted over 24,000 children across Fife – even more crucial.”

Claire Baker, a Scottish Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, also highlighted tackling inequality as key.

“We are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and our local communities need help to recover. Our high streets need support so they can transform into thriving places to be and we need to see support for local, quality employment.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said Mr Yousaf can’t afford to allow problems inside his party to distract government.

‘Scotland can’t afford distractions’

The North East representative said: “The SNP hasn’t had its troubles to seek, and there are more problems coming down the track.

“Scotland can’t afford for those distractions to interfere with the running of our country.”

Mr Golden said he would be looking closely at environmental policies set out in the government’s programme.

The Dundee-based MSP said: “Given the state of the devolved areas under direct SNP-Green control, this is probably the most important programme for government there has ever been in Holyrood.

“That will mean brave interventions on vital areas like health, education and the economy.

“It’s essential that Humza Yousaf gets his environmental policies right.

“He needs to come up with a programme which protects the environment without hurting businesses or inflicting unnecessary pain on hardworking Scots.

“There are a number of positive measures he could pursue in relation to climate change which would boost the economy and bring the public along with him.”

Conversation