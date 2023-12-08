Dundee Olympia: How to book a slot as swimming pools reopen

Swimmers can book a slot to visit the Olympia in Dundee when it reopens later this month.

The centre has been shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

But it has now been confirmed that clubs will return to the pools on Monday December 11, followed by a public reopening on Monday December 18.

In order to minimise waiting times when the pools reopen to the public, Leisure and Culture Dundee has launched an online booking system.

This allows swimmers to secure a time slot – though payment is not taken until the day of the visit.

The booking system shows sessions are available to book between 4pm and 7pm from Monday December 18 to Friday December 22 – though some slots have already been booked up.

Sessions are then available from 10am to 5pm on December 23, and from 10am to 4pm between December 27 and 31.

No bookings are being taken for December 24-26.

How to book for Olympia Dundee

In order to book a place, visit the special Eventbrite page and select a time, then a date, along with the number of people.

The booking will ask for a name and email address.

No payment will be taken – with swimmers paying on the day instead.

In order to get access on the day, people are asked to take a copy of their booking with them.

The sessions last for one hour.

More details, including timetables for the training pool, are available on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.