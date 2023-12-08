Dundee Olympia: How to book a slot as swimming pools reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia: How to book a slot as swimming pools reopen

The centre will welcome swimmers back from Monday December 18.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee Olympia is set to reopen to the public
Swimmers can now book a slot for when the Olympia reopens. Image: Olympia/Facebook

Swimmers can book a slot to visit the Olympia in Dundee when it reopens later this month.

The centre has been shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

But it has now been confirmed that clubs will return to the pools on Monday December 11, followed by a public reopening on Monday December 18.

In order to minimise waiting times when the pools reopen to the public, Leisure and Culture Dundee has launched an online booking system.

phased return to Olympia
Swimmers are getting set to return to the Olympia’s pools. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This allows swimmers to secure a time slot – though payment is not taken until the day of the visit.

The booking system shows sessions are available to book between 4pm and 7pm from Monday December 18 to Friday December 22 – though some slots have already been booked up.

Sessions are then available from 10am to 5pm on December 23, and from 10am to 4pm between December 27 and 31.

No bookings are being taken for December 24-26.

How to book for Olympia Dundee

In order to book a place, visit the special Eventbrite page and select a time, then a date, along with the number of people.

The booking will ask for a name and email address.

No payment will be taken – with swimmers paying on the day instead.

In order to get access on the day, people are asked to take a copy of their booking with them.

The sessions last for one hour.

More details, including timetables for the training pool, are available on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

Conversation