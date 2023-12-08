Dundee Olympia reopening to public before Christmas

The Olympia swimming pools in Dundee are reopening to the public before Christmas.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed the public will be able to get back into the centre from Monday December 18.

The pools have been shut for more than two years for £6 million worth of repairs.

Clubs are returning to the Olympia from this Monday (December 11).

Judy Dobbie, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back and introducing our facilities to others for the first time.

‘We know the importance of the Olympia to Dundee’

“We know the importance of Olympia to our local communities and how it is a vital part of sport, physical activity and supporting wellbeing in the city of Dundee and beyond.

“It is also a central tourism destination and home to one of the best leisure pools in Scotland.

“We would like to thank Dundee City Council, Robertson Construction Tayside and Leisure and Culture Dundee colleagues for the work they have put in to get the building ready for the public to enjoy over the festive period.

“We also thank everyone for their patience and can’t wait to see families, swimmers and gym goers enjoying our facilities.”

Booking system launched for Olympia public reopening

To minimise waiting times, people can book a slot to visit the Olympia for certain days in December.

A series of closed test sessions will also take place next week.

The Olympia closed in October 2021 when an issue with a light fitting was found.

But a series of other issues were uncovered, leading to the prolonged closure of the facility for repairs.

The centre had been open less than a decade at the time.

The Courier has looked at seven revelations that have come to light since the £33m centre was forced to shut.