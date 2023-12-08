Dundee Olympia reopening to public before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia reopening to public before Christmas

The leisure centre has been shut for more than two years.

By Ben MacDonald
The Olympia is finally reopening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Olympia is finally reopening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Olympia swimming pools in Dundee are reopening to the public before Christmas.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed the public will be able to get back into the centre from Monday December 18.

The pools have been shut for more than two years for £6 million worth of repairs.

Clubs are returning to the Olympia from this Monday (December 11).

Judy Dobbie, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back and introducing our facilities to others for the first time.

‘We know the importance of the Olympia to Dundee’

“We know the importance of Olympia to our local communities and how it is a vital part of sport, physical activity and supporting wellbeing in the city of Dundee and beyond.

“It is also a central tourism destination and home to one of the best leisure pools in Scotland.

“We would like to thank Dundee City Council, Robertson Construction Tayside and Leisure and Culture Dundee colleagues for the work they have put in to get the building ready for the public to enjoy over the festive period.

“We also thank everyone for their patience and can’t wait to see families, swimmers and gym goers enjoying our facilities.”

Booking system launched for Olympia public reopening

To minimise waiting times, people can book a slot to visit the Olympia for certain days in December.

A series of closed test sessions will also take place next week.

The Olympia closed in October 2021 when an issue with a light fitting was found.

But a series of other issues were uncovered, leading to the prolonged closure of the facility for repairs.

The centre had been open less than a decade at the time.

The Courier has looked at seven revelations that have come to light since the £33m centre was forced to shut.

