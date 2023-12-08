Traffic lights and convoy to be set up on 16-mile stretch of A9 near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Traffic lights and convoy to be set up on 16-mile stretch of A9 near Pitlochry

The latest round of A9 roadworks begins on Monday.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The A9 between Killiecrankie and Drumochter.
The A9 between Killiecrankie and Drumochter. Image: Google Street View

Traffic lights and a convoy system are to be set up near Pitlochry in the latest round of roadworks on the A9.

Bear Scotland has been putting down new road markings on the stretch between Pitlochry and Killiecrankie.

Now the project is being extended further north along the 16-mile single-carriageway section to Drumochter.

It means more disruption for motorists.

Convoy will lead motorists through A9 roadworks

Work will begin at Drumochter, heading south, on Monday, December 11.

The stretch to Killiecrankie will be subject to night-time two-way traffic lights with a convoy between 7pm and 6am.

During the daytime, a reduced speed limit along with temporary traffic lights will be set up and traffic will be guided through the works, at 10mph, by a convoy vehicle.

Junctions through the scheme will either be controlled manually by an operative or by a third traffic light signal to control traffic joining the A9 within the area of traffic being managed.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Festive pause to split up six-week programme

Work will be paused for the festive period at 6am on Friday, December 22 before resuming at 7pm on Monday, January 8.

It is hoped the six-week programme will be complete by Saturday, February 3 at 6am.

Bear Scotland’s Ian Stewart said: “These road marking and road stud refresh projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the safety and visual impact for motorists.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.”

Traffic lights for gas works set to be removed

Gas works have also been taking place further south on the A9, near Dunkeld.

There have been calls for the project to be halted after drivers faced “unacceptable” queues.

Scottish Gas Networks [SGN] says work will pause for the festive break on Thursday, December 21 and re-start on 8 January 2024.

Once it resumes, it will move to a section with a wide verge, where work can be carried out.

This means that the temporary traffic lights currently in place will be removed during the week commencing January 15.

An SGN project update said: “To complete the installation of our new pipe, there will be a couple of occasions when further temporary traffic lights on the road are required.

“However, this will be for a short period and we will give as much notice as possible.

“To ensure everyone’s safety while we work on the verge, speed restrictions will be in place on the A9.”

The SGN project is expected to be completed in February.

