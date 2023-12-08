James McPake reveals ex-Dunfermline striker he’s wary of against Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake reveals ex-Dunfermline striker he’s wary of against Airdrie

Nikolay Todorov scored FOR Dunfermline against Airdrie in three of four meetings last season

By Iain Collin
Nikolay Todorov scored a number of important goals for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
Nikolay Todorov scored a number of important goals for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

James McPake knows how much Nikolay Todorov seems to like the Dunfermline versus Airdrie fixture.

And that makes him extremely wary of this weekend’s clash now the Bulgarian is in the opposition ranks.

Todorov scored 17 times in 65 appearances for Dunfermline over the course of his two years at the club.

Three of those goals came against Airdrie last season – one a dramatic late winner and another a second-half equaliser to snatch a draw.

The 27-year-old was allowed to leave East End Park in the summer as McPake sought reinforcements in other areas of his squad.

And, given his impact against Airdrie last term, there was no surprise he proved attractive to the Diamonds.

Injury has curtailed his start to life in Lanarkshire but he netted his first league goal for the club – against Raith Rovers – last month.

And McPake realises the threat the towering 6’3’’ former Hearts and Inverness Caley Thistle hitman will pose to the Pars – particularly late in the game.

He said: “Nikolay has played a fair bit recently for Airdrie. It took him a while to get in [the team], but when he got in he did well.

“He’s a great guy, he was fantastic for us and [him leaving] was just down to what we had in our squad and where we had to balance the squad.

Professional

“In terms of a person, the way he trained and the impact he had as a sub for us, although he started a lot of games for us last year, I couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a professional.

“It will be good to see him and probably the biggest compliment I could pay Nikolay is that the last time we played them I was glad that he wasn’t fit.

“We lost Rhys Breen that game – he got sent off – and when we were holding on late on, that would have been written for Toddy to come on if he was a sub.

Nikolay Todorov rises highest for Dunfermline against Airdrie last season. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

“That was when he was really effective because he always gets chances.

“We know how deal with him but sometimes he is bigger and jumps higher than everyone else.”

McPake added: “We know him, we will speak to him, say hello to him and have a good conversation with him, but when the game kicks off he is an Airdrie player.

“We will shake hands with him at the end of the game, whether he scores against us or not.”

