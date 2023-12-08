Woman, 18, victim of Fife sex attack as police hunt suspect

An 18-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted in a Fife park.

The teenager was subjected to the sex attack while walking in Kennoway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she has been left with minor injuries but is “very distraught”.

Officers have also issued a description of a suspect.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Kennoway, Fife.

“The incident happened between 12.50pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday.

“An 18-year-old woman was walking in the Cotlands Park/Meggie Den area when she was approached by a male and sexually assaulted.

“She sustained minor injuries which required medical treatment.”

Description of suspect after Kennoway sex attack

Police are looking for a male described as being white, between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 9ins, and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and dark grey jogging bottoms, and his face was partially covered.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured but she has been left very distraught by what happened.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and I urge anyone in the area at the time to get in touch.

“If you saw this male or have any other information that could help with our enquiries then please make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2210 of Wednesday December 6, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.