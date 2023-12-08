Woman, 18, victim of Fife sex attack as police hunt suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 18, victim of Fife sex attack as police hunt suspect

The teenager was assaulted as she walked in a park in Kennoway in broad daylight.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kennoway sexual assault
Cotlands Park, Kennoway. Image: Google Maps

An 18-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted in a Fife park.

The teenager was subjected to the sex attack while walking in Kennoway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she has been left with minor injuries but is “very distraught”.

Officers have also issued a description of a suspect.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Kennoway, Fife.

“The incident happened between 12.50pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday.

“An 18-year-old woman was walking in the Cotlands Park/Meggie Den area when she was approached by a male and sexually assaulted.

“She sustained minor injuries which required medical treatment.”

Description of suspect after Kennoway sex attack

Police are looking for a male described as being white, between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 9ins, and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and dark grey jogging bottoms, and his face was partially covered.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured but she has been left very distraught by what happened.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and I urge anyone in the area at the time to get in touch.

“If you saw this male or have any other information that could help with our enquiries then please make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2210 of Wednesday December 6, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Conversation