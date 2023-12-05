Dundee Olympia reopening plans finally revealed – but public still face wait to return

Swimmers will finally be able to return to Dundee’s Olympia centre within days after reopening plans were revealed.

The building has been shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

Frustration has been growing about the lack of details on plans to reopen the Olympia in recent weeks.

But Leisure and Culture Dundee has now confirmed that it will begin a phased reopening from Monday December 11.

Swimming clubs will be allowed to return to the pools from that date.

However, the wider public will have to wait to get back into the centre – with more details to be announced “soon”.

John McCafferty, interim head of development of leisure and sport at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We are delighted to start the phased return of customers to Olympia, starting with clubs.

“It has been a challenging period for all stakeholders of Olympia and we thank everyone for their understanding and patience over this time.

“The initial return of clubs before the wider general opening allows for newly recruited staff to be trained and familiarised with the environment prior to full operation.

“Olympia is an important venue that will continue to support the health and wellbeing of all our communities and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Euan Lowe, chief executive officer at Scottish Swimming, said: “It is fantastic to see Olympia opening its doors once again to clubs.

“Clubs and communities across Dundee need affordable access to pools such as Olympia for regular training, to be fit and healthy and have the opportunity to aspire to be champions such as our Scottish Water Learn To Swim ambassadors Duncan Scott and Toni Shaw.”

The building was handed back to Leisure and Culture Dundee by contractors in early October this year.

However, a leak in the roof and other planned work – along with staff training – meant it could not open straight away.

The closure of the Olympia has led to a series of revelations about the building, which only opened in 2013 at a cost of more than £30m.