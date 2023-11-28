Swimming clubs set to return to Olympia before public – but reopening date remains mystery

Swimming clubs are set to return to the Olympia before members of the public when the Dundee centre finally reopens, it is understood.

The centre has been shut since October 2021 after a series of issues were discovered, including corrosion on the flumes and damage to light fittings.

The building was handed back to Leisure and Culture Dundee by contractors in early October 2023, after more than £6 million worth of repairs.

But a reopening date has still not been confirmed and there are now fears the swimming pools may not reopen before Christmas.

Olympia bosses ‘working on return date for swimming clubs in first instance’

However, councillors have been told that plans are being made to get swimming clubs back into the building first before the centre is reopened to the wider public.

In an email sent to West End Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson, bosses at Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are working on a return date for the clubs in the first instance, with a date then to be set for wider public access.”

It also said a reopening date for clubs should be confirmed in the coming days, adding: “We are also in the process of arranging a tour of Olympia for elected members during the week beginning December 4.”

Mr Macpherson said: “Given that the contractors handed the building back to Leisure and Culture Dundee on October 6, I would have wanted to see the pools reopened by at least November, never mind Christmas.

“The public have waited long enough – we need Olympia opened sooner rather than later.”

Members of the opposition Labour group at Dundee City Council have repeated calls for a public inquiry into the Olympia saga – something the SNP administration has previously rejected.

Labour councillor Charlie Malone, who sits on the Leisure and Culture Dundee board, said: “If I am lacking precise information, how can the public – who are footing the multi-million-pound bill – hope to understand what is happening?

“My genuine concern is that we are unlikely to see the swimming pools open to the public before Christmas.”

Dundee council leader: ‘I don’t have control over reopening of Olympia’

John Alexander, the SNP council leader, told The Courier he cannot force Olympia bosses to open any sooner than planned.

He said: “I’m keen to get my boys back in the pool as much as anyone, but it isn’t a decision that I have control of.

“The opening date will be set once city engineers and Leisure and Culture Dundee are happy that it’s ready to open to the public and all staffing/training is complete.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee has not responded to requests for comment on the reopening plans.