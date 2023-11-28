Swimming clubs set to return to Olympia before public – but reopening date remains mystery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swimming clubs set to return to Olympia before public – but reopening date remains mystery

The centre has been shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Swimming clubs are set to return to the Olympia before members of the public when the Dundee centre finally reopens, it is understood.

The centre has been shut since October 2021 after a series of issues were discovered, including corrosion on the flumes and damage to light fittings.

The building was handed back to Leisure and Culture Dundee by contractors in early October 2023, after more than £6 million worth of repairs.

But a reopening date has still not been confirmed and there are now fears the swimming pools may not reopen before Christmas.

Olympia bosses ‘working on return date for swimming clubs in first instance’

However, councillors have been told that plans are being made to get swimming clubs back into the building first before the centre is reopened to the wider public.

In an email sent to West End Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson, bosses at Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are working on a return date for the clubs in the first instance, with a date then to be set for wider public access.”

It also said a reopening date for clubs should be confirmed in the coming days, adding: “We are also in the process of arranging a tour of Olympia for elected members during the week beginning December 4.”

olympia latest
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Macpherson said: “Given that the contractors handed the building back to Leisure and Culture Dundee on October 6, I would have wanted to see the pools reopened by at least November, never mind Christmas.

The public have waited long enough – we need Olympia opened sooner rather than later.”

Members of the opposition Labour group at Dundee City Council have repeated calls for a public inquiry into the Olympia saga – something the SNP administration has previously rejected.

Labour councillor Charlie Malone, who sits on the Leisure and Culture Dundee board, said: “If I am lacking precise information, how can the public – who are footing the multi-million-pound bill – hope to understand what is happening?

“My genuine concern is that we are unlikely to see the swimming pools open to the public before Christmas.”

Dundee council leader: ‘I don’t have control over reopening of Olympia’

John Alexander, the SNP council leader, told The Courier he cannot force Olympia bosses to open any sooner than planned.

He said: “I’m keen to get my boys back in the pool as much as anyone, but it isn’t a decision that I have control of.

“The opening date will be set once city engineers and Leisure and Culture Dundee are happy that it’s ready to open to the public and all staffing/training is complete.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee has not responded to requests for comment on the reopening plans.

Conversation