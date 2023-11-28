Boys aged 11 and 13 charged after Kirkcaldy house fire

Two boys aged 11 and 13 have been charged after a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Cairnwell Place at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Three fire crews tackled the house fire and left the scene at 8.12pm.

No one was in the property at the time and there were no casualties.

A nearby resident told The Courier: “The fire looked to have started at the rear of the house, however it was quickly put out.

‘Scary’ Kirkcaldy house fire

“Nobody was hurt as the house was empty.

“Tenants in houses on either side were allowed to return to their homes once the fire was out and checks had been made.

“It was a scary event for any person or family to see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two boys aged 13 and 11 have been charged in connection with a fire at Cairnwell Place in Kirkcaldy.

“The fire was reported to police around 7.25pm on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”