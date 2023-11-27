Emergency crews tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Cairnwell Place in the Templehall area at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Fire crews from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Auchtermuchty are in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are dealing with a dwelling fire on Cairnwell Place.

“There are three appliances at the scene.

“There is one from Kirkcaldy, one from Glenrothes, and another from Auchtermuchty.

“Four breathing apparatus sets are being used and two hose jets.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.