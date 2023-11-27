Chris Hamilton reveals attitude adjustment Dunfermline must make for ‘massive’ Arbroath clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Hamilton reveals attitude adjustment Dunfermline must make for ‘massive’ Arbroath clash

The Pars are looking to arrest a poor run of form at home to the Red Lichties on Tuesday night.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton is looking for a response. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton is looking for a response. Image: SNS.

After one win in seven matches, Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton is eyeing Tuesday night against his former club as a chance to get back to winning ways.

A victory for the Pars would lift them into fourth in the Scottish Championship, despite their current disappointing run.

Arbroath will come to East End Park managerless after their own poor form led to the departure of the long-serving Dick Campbell.

Regardless of the mood in the visiting dressing room on Tuesday night, Dunfermline must ensure they are “at it” after Friday’s 3-0 defeat to a rampant Raith Rovers, says their vice-captain, who has skippered the side recently in the absence of Kyle Benedictus.

Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton will line up against his former side. Image: SNS.

“We need to be better than that, we know that,” said Hamilton. “Raith are a good team, there’s a lot of good teams in this league.

“We’ve gone out the cup, the focus now goes back on the league. We need to make sure that we are at it come Tuesday, it is a massive game.

“First and foremost, it will hurt the boys. I know they are hurting, it means a lot to them.

“We were confident going into the game, we had a good week.

“We need to pick ourselves up and you have a bad performance and a bad result like that you want a game as quick as you can to get over it.

“We need to make sure that we dust ourselves down and we go again.”

‘Not what is expected’ of Dunfermline

James McPake didn’t sugar-coat Friday’s performance either. The Dunfermline manager said his side got exactly what they deserved.

A response will be expected on Tuesday night and Hamilton acknowledged that Dunfermline fell well below the levels they have reached under the current boss.

“It was not what we set out to do, not what we expect of ourselves so a bad night all night and just not quite good enough,” said Hamilton.

“Raith are a good team, we know they are a good team.

“If you are not at it 100%, then they have the players to hurt you.

A celebrating Chris Hamilton, who has captained Dunfermline in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton has captained Dunfermline in recent weeks. Image: SNS.

“That’s what they did, they were clinical with the chances that they got and we maybe weren’t quite at it for one reason or another.

“We know that’s not good enough, there are no excuses.

“We are a good team, we know we are a good team and we need to go out on the pitch and prove that – go out with a point to prove in every game.

“We let ourselves down. We let them get into the game and gave them goals that we shouldn’t be giving away.”

