Home Business & Environment Business

Fife recruitment firm to create jobs after opening new Dundee office

The business recruits staff for a range of sectors from carbon capture renewables to engineering and life sciences. 

By Gavin Harper
The business has set up in Flour Mill offices in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
The business has set up in Flour Mill offices in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The boss of a Fife business believes Dundee could hold the key to a recruitment shortage affecting several industries.

ESS Recruit, established in 2015, has opened offices in the city’s Flour Mill at Exchange Court.

The business focuses on recruitment in a range of sectors from carbon capture renewables to engineering and life sciences.

The Dalgety Bay business is co-owned by Craig Jackson, and fellow directors Bruce Hydes and Sara Zorriasatein.

Staff also work from virtual offices in Edinburgh, Ayr and Elgin.

New Dundee offices ‘homecoming’

Craig, originally from Carnoustie described the new Dundee office as his “homecoming”.

He said: “With so much recruitment centred on the central belt, people living and working around Dundee have not always been identified as a credible match to these employers, and that’s a travesty.

“We want to bring in the skills the city needs, but these skills may already be here.

“By matching them with the right candidates, we allow these businesses to take hold and grow, including emerging start-ups and university spin-outs.”

ESS Recruit directors Craig Jackson, Roddy Donaldson and Sara Zorriasatein. Image: ESS Recruit.

With a turnover of £2.2 million in 2022, the company is on target to deliver a turnover of over £3m this year.

ESS Recruit has grown its workforce from three to 11 in just 18 months.

It also plans to create additional posts – including up to five in Dundee – in the months ahead, including apprenticeships.

Craig added: “Historically, Dundee has been under-represented in the technology and engineering recruitment space so those employers are welcoming our presence here.

“We have a policy of employing staff not just from recruitment backgrounds but the sectors we work in.

“That way, we really understand the detail behind a job title and both the technical and person skills required.

“We also act as a long-term recruitment partner for several companies.

“By being on the ground and understanding their culture, we become part of their infrastructure longer-term.”

Recruitment firm helping to plug skills gap

ESS Recruit also works closely with various industry associations. and schools, colleges and universities.

Craig added: “Initially, it was thought that with the decline in oil and gas, people working in these areas would naturally move into renewables and fill the gap.

“However, with many set to retire or relocate internationally to stay in the sector, the focus needs to switch to retraining and upskilling. That’s where colleges and universities come in.”

The Flour Mill has been transformed into a business hub. Image: DHT.

He welcomed the skills academy at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee for its work.

Craig added: “There’s also a huge job to ensure with schools, promoting the careers and the career paths for the jobs which are coming. .

“But countless people living and working locally have skills transferable to these industries right now. It’s our role to do the matchmaking.”

