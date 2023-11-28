Opening date revealed for first Chinese takeaway in Aberfeldy in over a decade

A Chinese takeaway is to become Aberfeldy’s first Chinese takeaway in more than a decade.

Golden Wok, on Dunkeld Street, will open its doors for orders on Wednesday, December 6.

News of the opening has generated excitement among locals on social media.

Excitement as Aberfeldy Chinese takeaway announces opening date

The owners said on their Facebook page: “Just a notice here as too many people asks when we planning open.

“After all our team’s hard working and we now have a planning opening date

Wednesday, December 6.”

Sheena Menzies said on the Aberfeldy Community Notice Board: “Lovely to see the transformation.

“Brightens up Dunkeld Street. We wish you well in your new venture.”

Katie Roscik added: “I remember when I came to Aberfeldy (almost 17 years ago) it was still open.

“Food was very tasty and he made enormous portions.”

Roland Tarver joked: “I best join the gym.”

The menu for the takeaway includes classics such as salt and pepper chicken, Chow Mein and Thai curries.

It will also be selling munchie boxes for £20.50.