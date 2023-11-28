Air ambulance donations soar after death of Blair Atholl fundraiser Meg Farron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Air ambulance donations soar after death of Blair Atholl fundraiser Meg Farron

Some customers even memorised Meg's working rota so they could visit Pitlochry Co-op when she was working.

By Chris Ferguson
The memorial box placed in Pitlochry Co-op for donations to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance, which Meg Farron supported. Image: W&K Gerrie funeral directors.
The memorial box placed in Pitlochry Co-op for donations to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance, which Meg Farron supported. Image: W&K Gerrie funeral directors.

Meg Farron of Blair Atholl, who raised more than £43,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, has died aged 69.

She began fundraising in 2015 after Pitlochry Co-op, where she worked, held a raffle for SCAA.

Meg continued the work and over the years held raffles and baked for cake sales, all in her own time.

When she died, funeral directors W&K Gerrie, placed a donations box in the window of the Co-op together with a photograph of Meg the “legend”.

A total of £1,177 was donated at the Co-op and a further £1252 was given at Meg’s funeral. Her sister, Pauline Wilson, said she has since received £250 from people who missed the collections.

Meg had worked in the Co-op, previously Nisa, for 24 years and was held in great affection by the people of the town where she was named citizen of the year in 2017.

Meg Farron was named Pitlochry’s Citizen of the Year in 2017.

Margaret Kathleen Farron was born in September 1954, the sixth of Pat and Harry Farron’s 10 children.

She was educated at Blair Atholl Primary School and Pitlochry High School before starting work at a local guesthouse.

Not long after leaving school she met the love of her life, Jimmy Allan. They got engaged on her 20th birthday and although they never married, remained a couple until Jimmy’s death 42 years later.

Meg went on to work in hospitality across the Highlands including in Killiecrankie, Newtonmore and Inverness.

She had also been a popular member of the bar staff at the Tilt Hotel and the Roundhouse in Blair Atholl.

Meg makes one of her donations to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

However, it was in her job at the Co-op that she shone most brightly. She kept a tin of sweets for children, some of whom grew up and took their own children in to see Meg.

Meg was known to keep a stock of Co-op membership cards behind the tills so customers who had forgotten their cards would not miss out on their dividends.

Some customers even memorised her working rota so they could visit the store when Meg was working.

All the fundraising for SCAA was done in her own time. She would secure prizes from local business; others she would buy herself.

Her family said: “Meg had a heart of gold and she will be very sadly missed by all her family, friends and the community.”

Conversation