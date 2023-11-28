Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife

The region is being warned of potentially "hazardous conditions".

By Lindsey Hamilton
yellow warning for snow
The yellow warning for snow and ice covering parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife Image: Met Office

Parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife are set to be hit with snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between 5pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

The warning stretches down the east coast, taking in the likes of Montrose, Arbroath, Dundee, St Andrews and Kirkcaldy.

Some inland areas will also have wintry showers.

Snow warning: Dundee, Angus and Fife could face ‘hazardous conditions’

The Met Office warning says this could lead to icy patches and “hazardous conditions”.

The forecast for Tayside and Fife says there could be some snow and sleet showers over Angus and northern Perthshire on Tuesday.

More are expected on Wednesday, when the wintry showers are also likely to affect the Fife coast and a maximum temperature of 4°C.

The Met Office forecast for Thursday to Saturday says the region can expect “a bright but cold few days with some clear, bright or sunny spells but also a few showers, wintry at times with some accumulations mainly in the east”.

The mercury is set to dip as low as -4°C overnight in some areas.

