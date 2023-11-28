Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife

Parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife are set to be hit with snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between 5pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

The warning stretches down the east coast, taking in the likes of Montrose, Arbroath, Dundee, St Andrews and Kirkcaldy.

Some inland areas will also have wintry showers.

Snow warning: Dundee, Angus and Fife could face ‘hazardous conditions’

The Met Office warning says this could lead to icy patches and “hazardous conditions”.

The forecast for Tayside and Fife says there could be some snow and sleet showers over Angus and northern Perthshire on Tuesday.

More are expected on Wednesday, when the wintry showers are also likely to affect the Fife coast and a maximum temperature of 4°C.

The Met Office forecast for Thursday to Saturday says the region can expect “a bright but cold few days with some clear, bright or sunny spells but also a few showers, wintry at times with some accumulations mainly in the east”.

The mercury is set to dip as low as -4°C overnight in some areas.