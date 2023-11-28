St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park

Bailey Pert was above the cannabis limit when he was accused of almost hitting a police car.

By Gordon Currie
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

A St Johnstone youth player was found to be driving under the influence of drugs after being accused of almost crashing into a police car outside a rival club’s stadium.

Bailey Pert, 18, was found to be nearly three times over the permitted limit for cannabis in his system when he was pulled over after the apparent near-miss.

Youth and B team player Pert, from Monifieth, was caught outside Dens Park on the day Dundee lost 4-2 at home to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

The attacking midfielder was still a member of the squad at the time but was released by St Johnstone in the summer.

Not guilty of careless driving

Pert, who featured for St Johnstone in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final against Celtic two months after the incident, admitted drug-driving on Dens Road on January 2 2023.

Bailey Pert, St Johnstone B vs Fraserburgh
St Johnstone B’s Bailey Pert (number 11) in action against Fraserburgh in August 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Pert – who was driving a car with the personalised number plate P20ERT – admitted driving with 5.6 mics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The limit is 2 mics.

The Crown accepted his not guilty plea to a second charge of careless driving.

He had been accused of failing to give way at a roundabout and causing PC Rachel Cruikshanks to take evasive action in her patrol car to avoid a collision.

Pert was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

