St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park

A St Johnstone youth player was found to be driving under the influence of drugs after being accused of almost crashing into a police car outside a rival club’s stadium.

Bailey Pert, 18, was found to be nearly three times over the permitted limit for cannabis in his system when he was pulled over after the apparent near-miss.

Youth and B team player Pert, from Monifieth, was caught outside Dens Park on the day Dundee lost 4-2 at home to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

The attacking midfielder was still a member of the squad at the time but was released by St Johnstone in the summer.

Not guilty of careless driving

Pert, who featured for St Johnstone in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final against Celtic two months after the incident, admitted drug-driving on Dens Road on January 2 2023.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Pert – who was driving a car with the personalised number plate P20ERT – admitted driving with 5.6 mics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The limit is 2 mics.

The Crown accepted his not guilty plea to a second charge of careless driving.

He had been accused of failing to give way at a roundabout and causing PC Rachel Cruikshanks to take evasive action in her patrol car to avoid a collision.

Pert was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

