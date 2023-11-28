Dundee are proving they belong in the Premiership says boss Tony Docherty as he reacts to Scottish Cup draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee are proving they belong in the Premiership says boss Tony Docherty as he reacts to Scottish Cup draw

Despite defeat against Hibs, the Dens boss was pleased with his side's performance.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan is denied by David Marshall. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Tony Docherty says Dundee’s two matches with Hibs this season proved they “belong” at the top table of Scottish football.

The Dark Blues are enjoying their return to the Premiership after promotion from the second tier last term.

However, Nick Montgomery’s Hibs put a dampener on things at Dens Park on Saturday.

Their 2-1 victory brought an end to a good run of form that had seen just one defeat in six and five clean sheets registered.

That run had started with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Easter Road.

“There’s a real frustration from the players because the performance level against Hibs merited more,” Docherty said.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty during the clash with Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“In terms of the amount our goalie had to work and the amount their goalie had to work.

“We did a lot things right and got punished for a couple of little mistakes.

“Hibs only had three shots on target and scored two goals so there is a feeling of frustration.

“But there is also the feeling that we definitely belong here.

“Hibs are an established top-six team and over the two games we were more than a match for them.

“There’s a realisation that we are a good side.”

Scottish Cup

Meanwhile, on Sunday Dundee entered the Scottish Cup draw for the first time this season.

The fourth-round saw the Dark Blues paired with fellow-Premiership side Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

It will be another reunion between Docherty and his long-time boss Derek McInnes.

Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
And a return to the ground where he was assistant manager last term.

Docherty plans to meet the challenge “head on” but admits the draw could have been kinder.

“We’re the only two Premiership teams playing each other and it’s away from home so it’s not the ideal draw but we’ll take it,” he said.

“If you want a successful cup run, it doesn’t matter how you do it.

“You might have liked a home tie or against a lower-league club but you have to meet the game head on.

“Right now, though, we have seven league games to concentrate on first.”

