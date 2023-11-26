Scottish Cup 4th round draw: Dundee away to Kilmarnock and St Johnstone at Airdrie

Dundee have been given a tough Scottish Cup fourth round task after they were drawn away to Kilmarnock.

It will, of course, be a clash of two long-time coaching colleagues, Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes.

The Dark Blues now have two games on Rugby Park’s artificial pitch within the space of a few weeks, as the sides meet in the Premiership on December 30.

St Johnstone’s draw was more kind.

But a trip to fourth in the Championship, Airdrieonians will be no straightforward task.

Saints haven’t got past this stage of the competition since winning it in 2021.

Last season they lost to Rangers and, with only four teams left for ex-players Craig Conway and Danny Swanson to pull out of the glass bowl, the Perth side narrowly avoided being paired with the Glasgow giants again.

Raith Rovers are away to Livingston, Kelty Hearts at Ayr United and Montrose at Morton.

Forfar Athletic are the only Courier country team to be handed a home tie and it’s a glamour one, with Hibs now heading to Station Park.

The ties will take place on the weekend of January 20/21.

Full draw –

Ayr United v Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Morton v Montrose

ICT v Broomhill

St Mirren v QoS

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers

Clyde v Aberdeen

The Spartans v Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Alloa Athletic

Ross County v Partick Thistle

Celtic v Buckie Thistle

Forfar Athletic v Hibernian

Airdrieonians v St Johnstone

Dumbarton v Rangers