What NCR split into two companies means for 500 Dundee staff

The new site leader of NCR in Dundee believes the company being split in two will be good for the city’s workforce.

Last month, the ATM specialist officially became two companies, NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix.

The move has the aim of creating two market leading companies, and more shareholder value.

In its Fulton Road site in Dundee, there are more than 500 staff for NCR Atleos, which is focused on ATMs and software for the financial industry.

It also has around 40 Voyix staff – a business which focuses on self-service machines and the hospitality industry. In time, the Voyix staff are likely to move to different premises in Dundee.

Dundee a key site for NCR Atleos

Denise Leadingham is the new site leader for NCR Atleos in Dundee following the retirement of Adam Crighton in the summer.

Hailing from Arbroath, she joined NCR 20 years ago after graduating from Dundee University.

Last month she was part of the select team ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange for the launch of NCR Atleos shares.

She believes the NCR split will elevate the importance of the Dundee centre of excellence to the global business.

She said: “The leadership team are supporting us in terms of being a key site for the future and we want to continue to add to the team.

“We have the vision that we’re going to be one of the main centres of excellence.

“We’d love to maintain that and bring more customers through our doors. We’d love the site to continue to grow.”

ATM heritage in Dundee

NCR has had a presence in Dundee for more than 75 years, with tens of thousands of ATM machines manufactured here until production ceased in 2009.

It remains a key research and development site for ATMs. As well as hardware, the business provides software for many UK banks. Increasingly it is completely managing banks’ ATM networks.

Depute site leader Carol Hamilton said: “The split will mean there will be more innovation in Dundee. We’ll be closer to our customers as we’re a more focused business.

“We call ourselves the home of ATMs and I don’t think there’s anywhere in the world that has more ATM knowledge than here in Dundee.

“During the cost-of-living crisis we’ve seen a lot of people going back to cash.

“Not just older demographics, but across the board, because there’s nothing like having the money in your hand to make sure you don’t go over budget.”

NCR developing talent in Dundee

Bringing graduates into the business has been a key focus, with strong links being created with the local universities. This year the Dundee site brought in 30 graduates and interns.

Meanwhile the company has also been running programmes in city schools to interest more people in STEM subjects.

Denise said: “We have an experienced team but bringing in the new talent has given us all a boost.

“We are developing our relationships with the universities at Dundee, St Andrews and Abertay.

“Some areas of recruitment are tough – when we’re needing specific skills it can be difficult.

“But the transformation of Dundee in recent years has certainly helped attract people to the city.”