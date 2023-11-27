What NCR split into two companies means for 500 Dundee staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

What NCR split into two companies means for 500 Dundee staff

The Dundee centre of excellence develops next generation ATM technology.

By Rob McLaren
NCR Atleos deputy Dundee site leader Carol Hamilton and site leader Denise Leadingham.
NCR Atleos deputy Dundee site leader Carol Hamilton and site leader Denise Leadingham. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

The new site leader of NCR in Dundee believes the company being split in two will be good for the city’s workforce.

Last month, the ATM specialist officially became two companies, NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix.

The move has the aim of creating two market leading companies, and more shareholder value.

In its Fulton Road site in Dundee, there are more than 500 staff for NCR Atleos, which is focused on ATMs and software for the financial industry.

It also has around 40 Voyix staff – a business which focuses on self-service machines and the hospitality industry. In time, the Voyix staff are likely to move to different premises in Dundee.

Dundee a key site for NCR Atleos

Denise Leadingham is the new site leader for NCR Atleos in Dundee following the retirement of Adam Crighton in the summer.

Hailing from Arbroath, she joined NCR 20 years ago after graduating from Dundee University.

Last month she was part of the select team ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange for the launch of NCR Atleos shares.

She believes the NCR split will elevate the importance of the Dundee centre of excellence to the global business.

NCR Atleos Dundee site lead Denise Leadingham, second from left, ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
NCR Atleos Dundee site lead Denise Leadingham, second from left, ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Image: NCR Atleos

She said: “The leadership team are supporting us in terms of being a key site for the future and we want to continue to add to the team.

“We have the vision that we’re going to be one of the main centres of excellence.

“We’d love to maintain that and bring more customers through our doors. We’d love the site to continue to grow.”

ATM heritage in Dundee

NCR has had a presence in Dundee for more than 75 years, with tens of thousands of ATM machines manufactured here until production ceased in 2009.

It remains a key research and development site for ATMs. As well as hardware, the business provides software for many UK banks. Increasingly it is completely managing banks’ ATM networks.

Depute site leader Carol Hamilton said: “The split will mean there will be more innovation in Dundee. We’ll be closer to our customers as we’re a more focused business.

Denise and Carol have worked together for almost 20 years.
Denise and Carol have worked together for almost 20 years. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

“We call ourselves the home of ATMs and I don’t think there’s anywhere in the world that has more ATM knowledge than here in Dundee.

“During the cost-of-living crisis we’ve seen a lot of people going back to cash.

“Not just older demographics, but across the board, because there’s nothing like having the money in your hand to make sure you don’t go over budget.”

NCR developing talent in Dundee

Bringing graduates into the business has been a key focus, with strong links being created with the local universities. This year the Dundee site brought in 30 graduates and interns.

Meanwhile the company has also been running programmes in city schools to interest more people in STEM subjects.

Denise said: “We have an experienced team but bringing in the new talent has given us all a boost.

NCR Dundee staff celebrate the production of their 10,000th 5070 ATM in 1988.
NCR Dundee staff celebrate the production of their 10,000th 5070 ATM in 1988.

“We are developing our relationships with the universities at Dundee, St Andrews and Abertay.

“Some areas of recruitment are tough – when we’re needing specific skills it can be difficult.

“But the transformation of Dundee in recent years has certainly helped attract people to the city.”

