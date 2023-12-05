Tuesday court round-up — Cooking row break-up and Skoda speeder

A driver has been told he is lucky to keep his licence after admitting speeding in his Skoda Octavia on the M90 at 109mph.

Mark Stuart, 39, of Redcraige, Kirkcaldy, was clocked by police travelling along the motorway near Gairneybridge on September 4 last year.

At Perth Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said police on static patrol spotted speeding Stuart at about 8pm

The court heard the accused drives for a living and would become unemployed if he loses his licence.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Stuart: “This was excessive speed for any road, even a motorway.

“You are lucky on this occasion not to be disqualified.

“The only reason for that is that if you are disqualified, you will lose your job.”

Stuart was fined £450 and handed nine penalty points.

Pet pest

A Fife pest phoned 999 to tell police his hamster was running about and getting stuck under floorboards. Ian Rodger, 61, also claimed he had left on a pan full of oil during the repeated calls from his home in Cardenden between May 6 and 8.

Cannabis driver

A serial traffic offender from Fife has been banned from the road again after police pulled him over, high at the wheel.

Kolyo Molinov, 35, who already has convictions for being in charge of a vehicle while drunk and for driving while disqualified, admitted having seven mics of THC per litre of blood on October 23 last year – three and a half times the limit.

Due to the manner of his driving, Molinov, of St Kilda Crescent in Kirkcaldy, was pulled over at Chapel Level at around 6pm, fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the town’s sheriff court.

He passed a breathalyser but failed a drug saliva swipe.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “He had consumed cannabis.

“He does have a record. He lives in Kirkcaldy, he’s a Romanian national.

“He recently lost his job at a car wash but he’s been in contact with previous employers at a scrap company in Fife.”

Marinov was fined £300, plus a £20 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for a year.

Sex tape threats

A Brechin man has been placed on a curfew for half-a-year after admitting tormenting a woman, including by threatening to post online a sex tape he made of them. George McPhee, 37, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards the woman in Cowdenbeath.

Smashed it

A Fife veteran smashed a cereal bowl during an argument with his partner over who was to cook dinner, then crashed his way back into the house after leaving.

Kyle McMillan, 24, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalism on November 22.

He had argued with his partner about who was cooking tea and smashed a cereal bowl over a TV unit.

He left but then broke back into the property in Aberdour’s High Street through the bathroom window shortly before midnight to collect his belongings, causing £260 of damage.

Solicitor Callum Harris, who labelled the subject of the squabble as “fairly menial”, added: “The relationship came to an end after this incident.”

McMillan, of Seamill Gardens in Burntisland, was fined £200, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

The former soldier, who spent three years in the army before being discharged due to serious injury, was also ordered to pay for the bathroom window.

