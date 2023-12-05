Loose Women presenter apologises for Dundee actor Brian Cox’s ‘fruity language’ on air

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford was forced to apologise for ‘fruity language’ used by Brian Cox during Tuesday’s show.

The Succession star appeared on the lunchtime chatshow to discuss various topics, including a new acting initiative for youngsters.

When host of Tuesday’s show Ruth Langsford introduced the Dundee-born actor, she reminded Cox “its daytime television we don’t use that kind of language” after showing a clip full of bleeped-out expletives from Succession.

However, that did not stop Cox.

Brian Cox given warning for ‘fruity’ language

Asked about landing his iconic role as Logan Roy late in his career by panellist Denise Welch, he shared a story from his early days in the US – as a 50-year-old.

He said: “When I went to America, I decided I would be a character actor- a supporting actor.

“And I had a big row with Nigel Hawthorn, who said he couldn’t do it anymore, he couldn’t play small parts.

“I said that’s b****cks!

“Of course, we can play small parts.

“There are no small parts just small actors.”

The conversation continues before host Langsford addresses the words used by Cox at the end of the show.

She said: “I did warn him about the language for daytime television, so if there was anything there was a little fruity, which may have offended anyone, I do apologise.”

However she does add, “But it’s Brian Cox”, before the audience applause signalled the end of the show.

Brian Cox releases course for aspiring actors

The 77-year-old, famed for playing Logan Roy in Succession, was on the show to chat about his BBC Maestro course, where he delivers an acting masterclass.

Cox said: “Working class kids have no pathways to the theatre….and I just think we were poorer then than we were now – so what went wrong?”

On the show, he also briefly mentioned his new role as The Controller in Amazon Prime’s new 007 reality series, which first aired in November.