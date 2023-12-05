Loose Women presenter apologises for Dundee actor Brian Cox’s ‘fruity language’ on air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loose Women presenter apologises for Dundee actor Brian Cox’s ‘fruity language’ on air

The Succession star appeared on Tuesday's episode of the show.

By Andrew Robson
Brian Cox Loose Women
The 77-year-old appeared appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday. Image: STV

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford was forced to apologise for ‘fruity language’ used by Brian Cox during Tuesday’s show.

The Succession star appeared on the lunchtime chatshow to discuss various topics, including a new acting initiative for youngsters.

When host of Tuesday’s show Ruth Langsford introduced the Dundee-born actor, she reminded Cox “its daytime television we don’t use that kind of language” after showing a clip full of bleeped-out expletives from Succession.

However, that did not stop Cox.

Brian Cox given warning for ‘fruity’ language

Asked about landing his iconic role as Logan Roy late in his career by panellist Denise Welch, he shared a story from his early days in the US – as a 50-year-old.

He said: “When I went to America, I decided I would be a character actor-  a supporting actor.

“And I had a big row with Nigel Hawthorn, who said he couldn’t do it anymore, he couldn’t play small parts.

“I said that’s b****cks!

Host Ruth Langsford apologised for the language used by Brian Cox on Loose Women
Host Ruth Langsford apologised for the language used by Cox. Image: STV

“Of course, we can play small parts.

“There are no small parts just small actors.”

The conversation continues before host Langsford addresses the words used by Cox at the end of the show.

She said: “I did warn him about the language for daytime television, so if there was anything there was a little fruity, which may have offended anyone, I do apologise.”

However she does add, “But it’s Brian Cox”, before the audience applause signalled the end of the show.

Brian Cox releases course for aspiring actors

The 77-year-old, famed for playing Logan Roy in Succession, was on the show to chat about his BBC Maestro course, where he delivers an acting masterclass.

Cox said: “Working class kids have no pathways to the theatre….and I just think we were poorer then than we were now – so what went wrong?”

On the show, he also briefly mentioned his new role as The Controller in Amazon Prime’s new 007 reality series, which first aired in November.

