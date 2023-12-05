Fife-based education secretary Jenny Gilruth faces big test as Scotland slips down global ranking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife-based education secretary Jenny Gilruth faces big test as Scotland slips down global ranking

The former Glenrothes teacher has a challenge on her hands to address the findings of the international Pisa study, which puts Scotland behind England.

By Alasdair Clark
Education Secretary and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Education Secretary and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth faces a challenge to turn Scotland’s education performance around after a global study ranked pupils behind their counterparts in England.

Scotland’s performance across all three areas covered by the “Pisa” report slumped to their lowest ever level.

It is a major test for Ms Gilruth, the Fife MSP who was appointed to the senior schools role in March this year.

The former Glenrothes teacher said lessons would be learned from the report. But Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said pupils had been let down by consecutive SNP education secretaries.

Scotland’s average reading score was 493 – higher than the average of 472 points and higher than 24 other nations looked at by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

However, it has fallen 11 points from the country’s 2018 score of 504 and behind England’s score of 496.

In maths and science, Scotland lags behind England and Northern Ireland with the score declining for the second consecutive year.

Scotland lags behind England and Northern Ireland

Pupils performed below the OECD average, scoring 471 and 483 for maths and science respectively.

Only Wales performed poorer. Scotland was ranked third in the UK, falling 20 points behind England’s score of 503 in science.

The OECD report notes that the results are “unprecedented”, with the average performance falling by 15 points in maths and 10 in reading.

Around 3,300 Scottish 15-year-olds were assessed in the study, which compares 83 countries. A full breakdown is expected later.

The study found: “In two decades of Pisa tests, the OECD average score has never changed by more than four points in mathematics or five points in reading between consecutive assessments.

Thousands took part in the test. Image: PA

“This is what makes 2022 Pisa results so unique. The dramatic fall in performance suggests a negative shock affecting many countries at the same time Covid-19 would appear to be an obvious factor.”

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said the figures are a “devastating indictment” of the SNP’s “long-term mismanagement” of education since taking power in 2007.

He said: “Nicola Sturgeon claimed that education was her number one priority, yet on her watch Scotland’s performance in both maths and science has plummeted to its worst ever level and is way behind that of England,” he said.

“That’s a shameful legacy and just the latest example of the disastrous impact of 16 years of SNP rule.”

Scottish Government education secretary Ms Gilruth said there would be “key learning” taken from the report.

She said: “As is well understood, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our young people and their experience of learning and teaching.

“Whilst every country in the UK has seen a reduction in its Pisa scores across maths and reading between 2018 and 2022, there will be key learning for the Scottish Government and Cosla to address jointly in responding.”

Criticism of SNP education record

She added that wider evidence, including 2023 national qualification results, indicated an “ongoing recovery”.

But opposition MSPs were highly critical, saying children and young people had been failed by the SNP government.

Scottish Labour education spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “These results are a painful reminder of how children in Scotland are being let down by an SNP government that is out of touch and out of ideas.

“Teachers, parents and pupils are held back by ministerial dither and delay and all of us will pay the price for the missed opportunities of a generation.

“The time for warm words is over – too many young people have been failed by the SNP.”