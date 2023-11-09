Watch Dundee actor Brian Cox in 007 role as new reality series released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch Dundee actor Brian Cox in 007 role as new reality series released

007: Road to a Million premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday (November 12).

By Andrew Robson
Bryan Cox in his role as The Controller on 007 Road to a Million
Brian Cox in his role as The Controller for the 007 series. Image: Prime Studios

Dundee actor Brian Cox returns to screens this week as he takes on a 007 role in a new reality series.

The Succession icon is playing the role of The Controller in 007: Road to a Million on Amazon Prime.

The show – created by the producers of the Bond films – sees pairs of competitors taking part in challenges at iconic Bond locations across the world, for a shot at winning £1 million.

Cox’s character dictates where the competitors go and what they do, and selects their questions.

Nine pairs are taking part in 007: Road to a Million when it comes to Amazon Prime on Friday (November 10).

Once they have completed a challenge, the pairs have to answer a tricky trivia question.

Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, contestants can bank the cash and move on.

If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

Filming took place in locations like the Highlands, Venice and Jamaica.

007: Road to a Million hailed ‘great show’ by Brian Cox ahead of Amazon Prime premiere

Cox, famed for playing Logan Roy in Succession, previously told BBC’s The One Show: “It’s a great show actually and the team that made it are wonderful.

“I just came in and sat at a desk and did all this stuff.

“I guide people to various places and I’m quite firm with them.”

It comes as Cox prepares to play the iconic Broughty Ferry character Bob Servant one final time in an upcoming two-part radio series.

007: Road to a Million is released at midnight on Friday on Amazon Prime.

