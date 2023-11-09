Watch Dundee actor Brian Cox in 007 role as new reality series released

Dundee actor Brian Cox returns to screens this week as he takes on a 007 role in a new reality series.

The Succession icon is playing the role of The Controller in 007: Road to a Million on Amazon Prime.

The show – created by the producers of the Bond films – sees pairs of competitors taking part in challenges at iconic Bond locations across the world, for a shot at winning £1 million.

Cox’s character dictates where the competitors go and what they do, and selects their questions.

Nine pairs are taking part in 007: Road to a Million when it comes to Amazon Prime on Friday (November 10).

Once they have completed a challenge, the pairs have to answer a tricky trivia question.

Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, contestants can bank the cash and move on.

If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

Filming took place in locations like the Highlands, Venice and Jamaica.

007: Road to a Million hailed ‘great show’ by Brian Cox ahead of Amazon Prime premiere

Cox, famed for playing Logan Roy in Succession, previously told BBC’s The One Show: “It’s a great show actually and the team that made it are wonderful.

“I just came in and sat at a desk and did all this stuff.

“I guide people to various places and I’m quite firm with them.”

It comes as Cox prepares to play the iconic Broughty Ferry character Bob Servant one final time in an upcoming two-part radio series.

007: Road to a Million is released at midnight on Friday on Amazon Prime.