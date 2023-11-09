Perth man yelled ‘do you know who my family are’ as he tried to grab police taser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth man yelled ‘do you know who my family are’ as he tried to grab police taser

Christopher Hardie struggled with officers and tried to reach their weaponry.

By Paul Malik
A taser that has been deployed.
Hardie tried to grab the police taser. Image: PA.

A Perth man yelled “do you know who my family are” and tried to grab a police officer’s taser during a drunken rampage.

Christopher Hardie, 55, struggled with officers after they were called to his house.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Hardie also reached for a dangling Pava device – commonly referred to as pepper spray – during his arrest.

After being cautioned and charged, raging Hardie screamed at police they had “picked a fight with the wrong person” before adding “do you know who my family are?”

‘It’s all kicking off’

Depute fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told the court: “Police attended Lorimer Street at around 10.20pm on June 10 on an unrelated matter.

“Officers forced entry to a house because of concern for a woman and young child.

“The accused left his property and appeared drunk and agitated.

“He had a glass bottle in his hand.

“Police told him to return to his address to allow him to deal with the incident.

“Officers heard another neighbour shout to them ‘you better get in there, it’s all kicking off’.

“A woman asked police to remove Hardie.

“Hardie maintained his aggressive manner. He was asked to leave by police, he responded ‘f**k you, this is my house’.”

Tried to get taser and Pava spray

Mr Mackenzie said Hardie began to walk away so police took hold of him.

“He tensed up and began to struggle with officers.

“They informed him he was being arrested.

“They managed to get Hardie on to his back.

“An officer’s Pava spray came loose, it was hanging on a lanyard.

“Hardie attempted to grab it but it was moved away from him.

“Given the accused’s size and strength, and level of resistance, officers formed a view they were at a disadvantage.

“Hardie then tried to reach for an officer’s taser.

“He had his hand firmly on it.

“They struggled with him as he tried to remove it from the holster.

“An officer punched Hardie to the side of the head because of concerns he was grabbing the taser.

“Police were thereafter able to restrain him.”

Threats and drugs

Hardie’s behaviour continued, Mr Mackenzie said.

“In the car to the police station, he said ‘you have picked a fight with the wrong person, do you know who my family are?’

“He was searched and found to be in possession of 0.5g of cocaine.”

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph said he would reserve mitigation until sentencing but his client’s actions “appeared out of character”.

Hardie, of Lorimer Street, Perth, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards police, obstructing them and resisting arrest, and being in possession of cocaine, on June 10 this year.

He will return to court for sentencing on December 6.

