Perth man yelled ‘do you know who my family are’ as he tried to grab police taser

A Perth man yelled “do you know who my family are” and tried to grab a police officer’s taser during a drunken rampage.

Christopher Hardie, 55, struggled with officers after they were called to his house.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Hardie also reached for a dangling Pava device – commonly referred to as pepper spray – during his arrest.

After being cautioned and charged, raging Hardie screamed at police they had “picked a fight with the wrong person” before adding “do you know who my family are?”

‘It’s all kicking off’

Depute fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told the court: “Police attended Lorimer Street at around 10.20pm on June 10 on an unrelated matter.

“Officers forced entry to a house because of concern for a woman and young child.

“The accused left his property and appeared drunk and agitated.

“He had a glass bottle in his hand.

“Police told him to return to his address to allow him to deal with the incident.

“Officers heard another neighbour shout to them ‘you better get in there, it’s all kicking off’.

“A woman asked police to remove Hardie.

“Hardie maintained his aggressive manner. He was asked to leave by police, he responded ‘f**k you, this is my house’.”

Tried to get taser and Pava spray

Mr Mackenzie said Hardie began to walk away so police took hold of him.

“He tensed up and began to struggle with officers.

“They informed him he was being arrested.

“They managed to get Hardie on to his back.

“An officer’s Pava spray came loose, it was hanging on a lanyard.

“Hardie attempted to grab it but it was moved away from him.

“Given the accused’s size and strength, and level of resistance, officers formed a view they were at a disadvantage.

“Hardie then tried to reach for an officer’s taser.

“He had his hand firmly on it.

“They struggled with him as he tried to remove it from the holster.

“An officer punched Hardie to the side of the head because of concerns he was grabbing the taser.

“Police were thereafter able to restrain him.”

Threats and drugs

Hardie’s behaviour continued, Mr Mackenzie said.

“In the car to the police station, he said ‘you have picked a fight with the wrong person, do you know who my family are?’

“He was searched and found to be in possession of 0.5g of cocaine.”

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph said he would reserve mitigation until sentencing but his client’s actions “appeared out of character”.

Hardie, of Lorimer Street, Perth, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards police, obstructing them and resisting arrest, and being in possession of cocaine, on June 10 this year.

He will return to court for sentencing on December 6.

