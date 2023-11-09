Fife furniture firm wins £3m contract for new Perth High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife furniture firm wins £3m contract for new Perth High School

The Dunfermline-based business will begin work at the new £80m school in the new year.

By Gavin Harper
How the new Perth High School will look. Image: Deanestor.
How the new Perth High School will look. Image: Deanestor.

A Fife furniture and fit-out firm has won a £3 million contract for work at the new Perth High School.

Deanestor has been awarded the seven-figure contract to fit-out more than 270 rooms at the new school for Robertson Construction.

This will be Dunfermline-based firm’s 14th contract for Robertson.

It follows its successful completion of several award-winning school projects, including work at Bertha Park High School.

Designed by NORR and delivered by hub East Central Scotland, the new Perth High School is being built adjacent to the existing 1960s school, which will then be demolished.

Work on the new school began earlier this year.

The Current Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It represents an investment of £80m for Perth & Kinross Council and the Scottish Government learning estates investment programme..

Deanestor will manufacture or procure more than 2,700 items of furniture, including storage solutions, changing benches, teaching kitchen, learning walls, tables and chairs, equipment for sports and arts, workbenches and tools for technology and engineering.

Due to open in summer 2025, the new school has a triangular design and will be built over three levels. Facilities will include a double-height theatre and breakout spaces.

It will be built to Passivhaus standards with a high level of thermal efficiency to meet its low carbon targets.

New Perth High School will be ‘fantastic learning environment’ says Deanestor boss

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said: “This project will provide a fantastic learning and teaching environment for young people.

“We are delighted to be playing our part and working with the Robertson team once again.

Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald. Image: Deanestor.

“We have successfully delivered a number of projects for Perth and Kinross Council and have a strong track record in fitting out Passivhaus schools.”

In September, Deanestor reported record turnover of £19m for the year to December 2022, a 35% increase on the previous year.

Its Scottish sales now stand at more than £7m a year.

How the new Perth High School could look. Image: Perth High School
How the new Perth High School could look. Image: Perth High School

Gary Bushnell, chief executive of hub East Central Scotland, added: “We have worked closely with Perth and Kinross Council and partners from the inception of this project. It is great to see work now progressing well on site.

“It will provide another high-quality, highly sustainable facility that will serve the community for many years to come.”

Conversation