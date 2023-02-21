WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Diggers have moved in to start construction of the new Perth High School.

Contractors were seen hard at work on Tuesday as a development of the £80 million replacement school got underway.

It is being built on the western area of the existing school grounds and is expected to become operational in 2025.

The plans mean pupils will continue to be taught at the current Oakbank Road school – which was built in 1971.

The aging building will then be demolished once the new school opens its doors.

Council officials hope work will be completed by summer 2025, with landscaping works carried out the following year.

The planning application for the new school was approved by councillors in March 2022.

Asked about the timetable, Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “It is anticipated that the building works will be completed and the new school building operational in summer 2025 with associated landscaping works due to be finished the following year.”

Councillor John Rebbeck, learning and families convener, added: “The new Perth High School will provide an improved modern learning and teaching environment for our young people into the future and I am delighted that this project is now underway.”

The estimated price of the new school has increased since the school was first proposed due to inflation and spiralling supply costs.

In 2018 Perth and Kinross Council initially budgeted £50million, this was increased to £68.7million when the plans were approved last March.

At a meeting in December, councillors unanimously approved a further cash injection of £11million for the project.

Funding is coming from through a partnership between Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government – with around £40.6 million in government support promised over the next 25 years.

Perth High School has a roll of around 1,600 pupils and employs about 140 members of staff.