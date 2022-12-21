New Perth High School set to go ahead despite spiralling costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Perth High School project is set to go ahead despite the project’s spiralling costs.

Councillors have agreed to put more than £11 million of extra cash towards the project.

It will take the total cost to more than £80m – brought on by inflation and other increased costs.

There had been speculation that the school project could be in doubt as Perth and Kinross Council faces a £28m funding gap over the next three years.

But at a meeting on Wednesday, the extra funding was voted through.

Fears pupils would be ‘betrayed’ if new school scrapped

Lib Dem councillor Liz Barrett said: “If we don’t commit to now to building our new Perth school, we would be betraying thousands of young people.

“I and the Lib Dem group on this council are supporting this motion.”

Councillor John Duff, from the opposition Conservatives group, said: “Perth High School is a capital project which the previous Conservative administration pushed through.

“It’s good to see it get over the line, despite the need for extra funding.”

The full council meeting was unanimous in its support for the additional cash.

The new school – which may not open until 2025 – is needed because the existing building is beyond its design life.

Planning permission for the new building in the western part of the existing school grounds was approved in March.

Meanwhile, councillors have also discussed the financial pressures facing the local authority ahead of its budget meeting in March next year.

Potential workforce cuts

A report has revealed how the council may be forced to cut its workforce to meet the challenges.

Specific numbers have yet to be confirmed.

The meeting heard how on Tuesday, the Scottish Government announced an increase of £498m for councils, with £72m of that being free for councils to use for their own projects.

It is not yet clear how much of the £72m will be available to Perth and Kinross Council and how it will affect the deficit.

Council tax could rise by 3%

It is expected council tax will rise by 3% in Perth and Kinross next year to help plug some of the gap, though a final decision will be made during the budget.

SNP council leader Grant Laing said: “No one in this chamber can be under any illusions about the scale of the financial challenges facing the council in the coming years.

“What we can all be certain of is that we are facing a perfect storm.

“Without doubt, we are all going to have to take difficult decisions that will impact on our staff, our citizens and our communities.”

Fellow SNP councillor Tom McEwan said: “We have to put out big boy pants on.

“We need to pull together a budget that supports Perth and Kinross, that supports our priorities and protects public services.

“We need to work together to get on with it.”

Independent councillor Colin Stewart said: “Once we get to the point where everyone blames Holyrood and Westminster, it becomes a sterile and pointless debate.

“Services are our responsibility and we make these decisions.”