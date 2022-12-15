Perth and Kinross Council poised to make ‘significant’ job cuts amid £28m funding gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth and Kinross Council poised to make ‘significant’ job cuts amid £28m funding gap

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 15 2022, 7.48pm Updated: December 15 2022, 7.50pm
Cash-strapped Perth and Kinross Council has warned of “significant” job cuts as it faces a £28 million funding gap over the next three years.

A sobering update on PKC’s capital and revenue budgets – going before councillors next week – states the shape and size of the council “will have to change”.

Every council service looks set to be affected by a reduction in the local authority’s workforce.

Councillors will have a significant challenge ahead of them when they meet to set next year’s budget on March 1, 2023.

In the meantime an update on PKC’s financial position – approved by PKC’s head of finance Stewart Mackenzie and chief operating officer Karen Donaldson – will go before councillors on Wednesday.

Unprecedented pressure

Councillors will meet for the last time this year on December 21 but the financial update is somewhat lacking in Christmas cheer.

The report states: “In common with all Scottish local authorities and the wider public sector, Perth and Kinross Council’s budget is under unprecedented pressure reflecting the combined impact of historically high levels of inflation, continued financial constraint and the growing need for its services.”

As a result the council will need to make changes including reducing its payroll.

It states: “The shape and size of the council will have to change to meet the current financial challenges.

“This includes a reduction in the council’s workforce. While no decisions have been taken yet, the number will be significant, and the impact will be felt across the whole council.”

Staff may not be replaced

No figures or details have been provided.

However, the report says “workforce changes will continue to be mitigated by applying a positive and proactive approach”.

Measures include not replacing members of staff who leave and restructuring: “removing vacant posts” and “management structures”.

The council has pledged to help those impacted: “The council will support people affected through workforce change.”

Council tax rise

PKC’s transformation and change strategy – agreed in June 2022 – sets out a five-year plan for reshaping how PKC works with communities, partners and across Perth and Kinross.

The first part of this will see “the consolidation of some areas of work to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of how the council works”.

PKC’s leadership structure will be reviewed as part of this programme.

The report states: “This work is ongoing and the council is committed to working with trade unions and employees to ensure that it optimises their employment as far as reasonably practical.”

A further council tax increase – in addition to the three per cent rise already budgeted for – could be facing Perth and Kinross residents.

The grim report concludes: “Challenging and difficult decisions will be required in relation to budget reductions and council tax strategy.”

