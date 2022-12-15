Liam Fox drops January window hint as Dundee United boss hails Aziz Behich World Cup boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits time will tell if he has found a solution to Dundee United’s problems during his World Cup window of opportunity.

The Tannadice head coach has used the break to work hard with players without the distraction of games.

The Tangerines will return to competitive action against Livingston on Saturday, determined to finally kick-start their season and haul themselves off the bottom of the Premiership table.

Fox is hoping the gruelling sessions on the training pitch will pay dividends but he knows he will only begin to find out for sure once the game kicks off at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The 38-year-old admitted: “We are looking forward to getting going again.

“We have some brilliant games coming up over the Christmas period.

“There are different challenges to look forward to and we are going to meet them head on.

“We have worked extremely hard over the last three weeks so hopefully we will see the fruits of that not just this Saturday but in the months to come.

“Is everything fixed in three weeks? Time will tell.

‘January window’

“We obviously have the January window coming up as well so that will be important for us.

“We are working every single day to put a consistent winning team on the pitch for Dundee United – it is an ongoing process.”

United welcomed back Aziz Behich to the club this week following his World Cup heroics with Australia in Qatar.

And Fox admitted the defender’s return has given everyone a boost.

Fox said: “Aziz is back in and has been working away for a couple of days now.

“He is still on a high after his performances and the performances of Australia in the World Cup.

“So it is good to have him back – he has given us a wee bit of extra energy in the group which is good.”

Fox insists he will not have to manage Behich carefully despite the 31-year-old playing all four games for the Socceroos.

Fox admitted: “I don’t have that concern with Aziz because of the type of individual he is.

“He wants to play every minute of every game.

“I spoke to him when he came back and he is feeling good and raring to get going – that is all I needed to hear.”