Police and fire crews called to crash on M90 near Kinross

Emergency services were called to a crash on the M90 near Kinross.

The northbound side of the motorway was restricted between junctions five and six until 7.05pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed it was in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “We got the call in at 5.01pm.

“Three appliances were in attendance.”

No further details have been confirmed but passers-by have spoken of seeing several blue lights at the scene.

NEW❗ ⌚ 17:06#M90 Junction 6 The Northbound carriageway is currently restricted due to a collision Police and TRISS are en-route#TakeCare on approach @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/rcqk8i3G5s — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 21, 2022

Traffic Scotland also confirmed police and other emergency services are in attendance.

The road was clear by 7.05pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Wednesday we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the M90 near to junction six northbound, Kinross.

“Emergency services attended the incident.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries.”