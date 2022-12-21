Police and fire crews called to crash on M90 near Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police and fire crews called to crash on M90 near Kinross

By Laura Devlin
December 21 2022, 6.27pm Updated: December 21 2022, 8.31pm
The M90 near Kinross. Image: Google Maps.
The M90 near Kinross. Image: Google Maps.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the M90 near Kinross.

The northbound side of the motorway was restricted between junctions five and six until 7.05pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed it was in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “We got the call in at 5.01pm.

“Three appliances were in attendance.”

No further details have been confirmed but passers-by have spoken of seeing several blue lights at the scene.

Traffic Scotland also confirmed police and other emergency services are in attendance.

The road was clear by 7.05pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Wednesday we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the M90 near to junction six northbound, Kinross.

“Emergency services attended the incident.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries.”

