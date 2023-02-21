How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week in week out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week in week out

By Maria Gran
February 21 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 21 2023, 6.18pm
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Since it’s start as an Internet cafe 22 years ago, Cupar Youth Cafe has been a safe place for local youngsters to spend time and enjoy food.

Based on Castle Hill, the cafe is a community-based youth work outreach project which is part of Cupar YMCA-YWCA.

While its not a traditional cafe any more, it still has a big focus on giving young people access to food and the skills needed to make healthy choices.

Youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail says her most important tasks are providing young people with a space to hang out and supporting them in any way they need.

Youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail has been at Cupar Youth Cafe for eight years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The programme has evolved over the years and the remit of what we’re here to do has evolved, as young people and trends do as well,” she says.

“Because the way we are sitting now – with the cost-of-living crisis – making sure that young people have access to food has become more prevalent in the work that we do.

“We always like to ensure that the kitchen is stocked and that we’ve got food to feed everybody.”

Cupar Youth Cafe’s GrubHub

In order to provide its services, Cupar Youth Cafe works with Fife Council which provides a grant and youth work staff.

One of the cafe’s biggest projects is the weekly GrubHub for people aged between 11 and 25. On Tuesday afternoons, anyone is welcome along to get a free, hot meal.

Lewis and Gemma make sure the kitchen is always stocked, so anyone who’s hungry can have a toastie or snack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gemma also makes sure that the young people get involved with the cooking and planning of the meals. For each term, they write a menu with dishes suggested by the youngsters.

As well as the meal, participants get the chance to speak to the youth workers and volunteers that help cook and manage the kitchen.

Gemma says: “They can come along and hang out with their mates, but also have that access to food. And if they’re looking for a trusted adult to chat to, we’re there.

Sitting in an old janitor’s house, Cupar Youth Cafe has a very homely feel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Last term we did around the world, which was quite cool. Each week we tried a different cuisine and it was the young people’s idea.

“They’re very enthusiastic about trying all these different foods. We do quirky things to keep it interesting, but still tick that box of making sure they get a hot meal and engage in healthy options.”

Cooking and eating together

On the surface, the GrubHub is simply a place for youngsters to come along, have a meal together and learn about the youth services on offer. But they also learn to cook, plan meals and work together.

Because the programme is free and open for anyone, there is no embarrassment tied to attending.

Irene Boylan, Dylan Archibald, Lewis Mackenzie, Gemma Frail, Jamie Waugh and Mhairi McGregor are part of the cafe team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

With everyone coming in and eating together, Gemma says the stigma is eliminated because no one can tell who is in need.

“There’s an element of dignity to it. We get to know the young people through the community and understand there’s reasons why they come.

“But that’s mixed in with everyone just coming along to hang out with their mates.

“Young people love eating, sitting around the table and that family feeling.

The cafe also has a music room for lessons and jamming out together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We like to think of the time that we all sit and eat together as bonding time with the staff and young people.”

The youth cafe also has funds set aside for participants who need to take a food pack or voucher home. Since they’ve been taught how to cook, they’ll know what to do in their own kitchen.

Cupar Youth Cafe volunteers

As well as feeding the 10 to 20 people who come for GrubHub each week, Cupar Youth Cafe offers free lunch as part of its warm spaces initiative for 18 to 24-year-olds.

The Thursday afternoon event is a chance for young adults to get support in navigating adult life and meet friends.

By spending time together in the kitchen, the youth workers get to know the youngers even better. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Feedback from youngsters on both events has been good, says the youth cafe coordinator.

“We’ve got a core group of people who come every week. They love it,” she says.

“We’re starting to see young leaders evolve from that. A lot of our volunteers have been members of the cafe since its infancy.

“It’s become a key part of their week, supporting their peers and helping everybody get involved in the GrubHub.

“Food’s a massive part of everybody’s daily life, so they look forward to coming down and sitting together.”

