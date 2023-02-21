How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week in week out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since it’s start as an Internet cafe 22 years ago, Cupar Youth Cafe has been a safe place for local youngsters to spend time and enjoy food.

Based on Castle Hill, the cafe is a community-based youth work outreach project which is part of Cupar YMCA-YWCA.

While its not a traditional cafe any more, it still has a big focus on giving young people access to food and the skills needed to make healthy choices.

Youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail says her most important tasks are providing young people with a space to hang out and supporting them in any way they need.

“The programme has evolved over the years and the remit of what we’re here to do has evolved, as young people and trends do as well,” she says.

“Because the way we are sitting now – with the cost-of-living crisis – making sure that young people have access to food has become more prevalent in the work that we do.

“We always like to ensure that the kitchen is stocked and that we’ve got food to feed everybody.”

Cupar Youth Cafe’s GrubHub

In order to provide its services, Cupar Youth Cafe works with Fife Council which provides a grant and youth work staff.

One of the cafe’s biggest projects is the weekly GrubHub for people aged between 11 and 25. On Tuesday afternoons, anyone is welcome along to get a free, hot meal.

Gemma also makes sure that the young people get involved with the cooking and planning of the meals. For each term, they write a menu with dishes suggested by the youngsters.

As well as the meal, participants get the chance to speak to the youth workers and volunteers that help cook and manage the kitchen.

Gemma says: “They can come along and hang out with their mates, but also have that access to food. And if they’re looking for a trusted adult to chat to, we’re there.

“Last term we did around the world, which was quite cool. Each week we tried a different cuisine and it was the young people’s idea.

“They’re very enthusiastic about trying all these different foods. We do quirky things to keep it interesting, but still tick that box of making sure they get a hot meal and engage in healthy options.”

Cooking and eating together

On the surface, the GrubHub is simply a place for youngsters to come along, have a meal together and learn about the youth services on offer. But they also learn to cook, plan meals and work together.

Because the programme is free and open for anyone, there is no embarrassment tied to attending.

With everyone coming in and eating together, Gemma says the stigma is eliminated because no one can tell who is in need.

“There’s an element of dignity to it. We get to know the young people through the community and understand there’s reasons why they come.

“But that’s mixed in with everyone just coming along to hang out with their mates.

“Young people love eating, sitting around the table and that family feeling.

“We like to think of the time that we all sit and eat together as bonding time with the staff and young people.”

The youth cafe also has funds set aside for participants who need to take a food pack or voucher home. Since they’ve been taught how to cook, they’ll know what to do in their own kitchen.

Cupar Youth Cafe volunteers

As well as feeding the 10 to 20 people who come for GrubHub each week, Cupar Youth Cafe offers free lunch as part of its warm spaces initiative for 18 to 24-year-olds.

The Thursday afternoon event is a chance for young adults to get support in navigating adult life and meet friends.

Feedback from youngsters on both events has been good, says the youth cafe coordinator.

“We’ve got a core group of people who come every week. They love it,” she says.

“We’re starting to see young leaders evolve from that. A lot of our volunteers have been members of the cafe since its infancy.

“It’s become a key part of their week, supporting their peers and helping everybody get involved in the GrubHub.

“Food’s a massive part of everybody’s daily life, so they look forward to coming down and sitting together.”