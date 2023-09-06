Record year for Fife furniture firm as sales top £19 million

A Fife fit-out company has announced record turnover, with a £5 million increase in sales last year.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor enjoyed a rise in turnover to £19m for the year to December 2022, a 35% increase on the previous year.

Its latest accounts also show a return to pre-pandemic operating profit levels, of £750,000.

The firm also recorded pre-tax profits of more than £560,182 over the period, compared to pre-tax losses of £844,183 the previous year.

Sales of £17.5m have already been secured so far in 2023, with a strong order pipeline which extends into 2025.

Turnover in Scotland has increased by 75% since 2021, to more than £7m last year.

Record sales for Fife firm Deanestor

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, hailed a “solid” year for the firm, which has its Fife base at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Campus.

Mr McDonald said: “We operate in diverse sectors which all remain buoyant despite the economic challenges.

“We have maintained high levels of repeat business with some of the UK’s leading contractors and residential developers.

“This is testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams across the country.”

He said Deanestor has continued to grow its school building sector in Scotland since it acquired the Havelock brands in 2019.

Mr McDonald added: “This has contributed to a very significant increase in sales in the past year.

“We have already secured over £6m of orders for Scottish projects so far this year.”

Fife firm expands facilities after sales rise

Deanestor has recently expanded its storage facilities to 200,000sq ft with the addition of two new units in the East Midlands.

This level of storage space allows the firm to provide certainty of supply for major fit-out projects when contractors’ schedules may need to be accelerated or revised.

Mr McDonald added: “We now have a strong foundation on which to grow and are continuing to invest in our people, in new cutting edge manufacturing technology, and in our production facilities and capacity.”

Deanestor’s £3m Dundee school project

New projects include a contract worth more than £3m for Robertson Group to fit out a new secondary school campus in Dundee.

Among the firm’s recently completed major projects were a new research centre for cancer care at the Royal Marsden in London and a new mental health facility for South London and Maudsley Hospital.

Deanestor also completed a £1.5m contract for the first phase of the £485m redevelopment of Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Established in 1948, Deanestor provides furniture solutions to construction clients and contractors.

It works on healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects.

As well as its base in Dunfermline, the firm – which has about 150 staff – has six manufacturing and distribution facilities in Mansfield.