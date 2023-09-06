Record year for Fife furniture firm as sales top £19 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record year for Fife furniture firm as sales top £19 million

The business has enjoyed a huge increase in its Scottish sales - which now stand at more than £7m a year - since 2021.

By Gavin Harper
Inside the Deanestor factory.
Inside the Deanestor factory.

A Fife fit-out company has announced record turnover, with a £5 million increase in sales last year.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor enjoyed a rise in turnover to £19m for the year to December 2022, a 35% increase on the previous year.

Its latest accounts also show a return to pre-pandemic operating profit levels, of £750,000.

The firm also recorded pre-tax profits of more than £560,182 over the period, compared to pre-tax losses of £844,183 the previous year.

Sales of £17.5m have already been secured so far in 2023, with a strong order pipeline which extends into 2025.

Turnover in Scotland has increased by 75% since 2021, to more than £7m last year.

Record sales for Fife firm Deanestor

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, hailed a “solid” year for the firm, which has its Fife base at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Campus.

Mr McDonald said: “We operate in diverse sectors which all remain buoyant despite the economic challenges.

“We have maintained high levels of repeat business with some of the UK’s leading contractors and residential developers.

“This is testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams across the country.”

Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald. Image: Deanestor.

He said Deanestor has continued to grow its school building sector in Scotland since it acquired the Havelock brands in 2019.

Mr McDonald added: “This has contributed to a very significant increase in sales in the past year.

“We have already secured over £6m of orders for Scottish projects so far this year.”

Fife firm expands facilities after sales rise

Deanestor has recently expanded its storage facilities to 200,000sq ft with the addition of two new units in the East Midlands.

This level of storage space allows the firm to provide certainty of supply for major fit-out projects when contractors’ schedules may need to be accelerated or revised.

Inside a new school which has been fitted out by Fife furniture firm Deanestor.
Deanestor won a £1.7m contract to fit out a new school in Ayrshire.

Mr McDonald added: “We now have a strong foundation on which to grow and are continuing to invest in our people, in new cutting edge manufacturing technology, and in our production facilities and capacity.”

Deanestor’s £3m Dundee school project

New projects include a contract worth more than £3m for Robertson Group to fit out a new secondary school campus in Dundee.

Among the firm’s recently completed major projects were a new research centre for cancer care at the Royal Marsden in London and a new mental health facility for South London and Maudsley Hospital.

Deanestor also completed a £1.5m contract for the first phase of the £485m redevelopment of Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Inside the Deanestor factory. Image: Deanestor.

Established in 1948, Deanestor provides furniture solutions to construction clients and contractors.

It works on healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects.

As well as its base in Dunfermline, the firm – which has about 150 staff – has six manufacturing and distribution facilities in Mansfield.

