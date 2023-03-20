Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months

By Gavin Harper
March 20 2023, 5.55am Updated: March 20 2023, 11.52am
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald. Image: Deanestor.

Fife furniture and fit out specialist Deanestor has announced a record order intake of around £24 million in the last six months.

The business now expects to post its highest ever turnover in 2023. It is projected to rise to £22m – an increase of £2.8m on last year.

Since the start of 2022, production volumes have continued to rise steadily as Deanestor’s factories returned to pre-pandemic levels of sales and profit.

Turnover in 2022 increased sharply by 35% to £19.2m in comparison with 2021.

The record intake is for fit-out projects for both new and long-standing repeat clients and contractors.

Inside the Deanestor factory.
Inside the Deanestor factory. Image: Deanestor factory.

The work is across a range of markets, from build-to-rent and student living and healthcare to education.

Deanestor’s Scottish business recently won a £5m contract to manufacture furniture and fitout two high schools on the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Highest-ever order intake for Fife firm

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said: “Towards the end of 2022 and at the start of this year, Deanestor saw its highest ever order intake.

“Confidence has definitely returned.

“Build-to-rent is extremely buoyant across the UK, and the student living and education sectors remain strong.

“We’re also seeing an increase in the size of our projects for residential schemes as well as a trend for taller buildings to deliver more homes for rent.”

Last year Deanestor was awarded a £3.1m contract to manufacture and install bespoke kitchens and wardrobes in Glasgow.

Deanestor won a contract to provide hundreds of kitchens and wardrobes for the high-tech studios and apartments in Holland Park, Glasgow.

The Dunfermline business also won a £1.8m deal to fit out a multi-school campus in West Lothian.

Cost challenges have eased

Mr McDonald said the record quote book was a “very positive economic indicator” for the business.

He said challenges the firm faced during the Covid pandemic, such as labour and material costs, have now eased.

“With such a strong order pipeline, we expect our growth to continue for the next 24 months and beyond.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The UK water regulator will be able to stop suppliers paying out dividends if they fail to meet performance standards (Orlando Britain/Alamy/PA)
Ofwat tightens rules over water company dividend payouts
The University of Cambridge makes a huge financial contribution to the UK, say researchers (Nick Ansell/PA)
Cambridge University’s economic contribution ‘four times that of Premier League’
Stock markets globally have failed to be reassured by the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse and co-ordinated central bank action over the weekend as fears over a banking crisis remain at the fore (Alamy/PA)
Why are stock markets still falling and how worried should we be?
Concerns continued to weigh on the global banking sector on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE drops heavily after Credit Suisse rescue deal fails to calm markets
Global stock markets sank on Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate rises (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Global stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover
Around 17 billion dollars (£14 billion) of Credit Suisse bonds were wiped out in the deal (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE set to fall after UBS agrees rescue for Credit Suisse
Workers are £11,000 worse off per year due to 15 years of wage stagnation, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank (Aaron Chown/PA)
Workers £11,000 worse off a year due to stagnant wages – Resolution Foundation
Asian stock markets fell on Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Asian stock markets sink amid fears of global banking crisis
New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a 2.7 billion dollar (£2.2 billion) deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) said late on Sunday (Seth Wenig/AP)
New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank in £2.2 billion deal
(David Jones/PA)
Recession fears ease in manufacturing, but growth remains elusive – report

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Ian Millan
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

CR0041531.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Craig Brett. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 17/03/2023
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
The original Byre Theatre, before it was knocked down in 1969. Image: Supplied.
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented