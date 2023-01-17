Next steps revealed for £180m Fife schools project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £5 million contract to fit out two schools at the new Dunfermline Learning Campus has been awarded to a Dunfermline company.

Deanestor will supply and install more than 42,000 items for St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School.

External construction of the £200m Dunfermline Learning Campus on a 58-acre site is expected to be completed by April.

The internal fit-out finished by March 2024. The first cohort of school and college students are expected in August 2024.

The project is part of a wider learning campus development, which also sees the construction of the new Fife College.

Deanestor’s managing director in Scotland Ramsay McDonald, said the firm was delighted to be working on a local project.

“This is our largest school fit-out contract to date,” he said.

Mr McDonald added: “We are even more thrilled that it is local to our Scottish headquarters in Dunfermline.

“We are pleased to be playing our part in such a visionary and ambitious education scheme which will provide world class facilities for students, the local community, and businesses across the region.”

The new high schools will retain their independence and identities with shared core facilities, such as assembly halls, dining space, outdoor education zones, and multi-purpose sports pitches.

Reflecting Fife’s history and landscape

Deanestor will manufacture a range of furniture for the new schools.

It will range from teaching walls and worktops to shelving and storage. Its team will fit out over 500 rooms across both schools and the shared facilities.

The interior design theme is based around the principles of openness, connectivity, and inclusiveness.

The colour palette will reflect the branding and identities of both schools.

It will also use greys and shades of green and blue. This will, the firm says, echo the local landscape and history of Fife. It will also show its industrial heritage.