Drone footage shows new Dunfermline school and college campus taking shape

New drone footage has shown the progress developers have made at the new Dunfermline school and college campus.

Fife Council says Dunfermline Learning Campus is on track for its summer 2024 opening as the buildings begin to take shape.

The new campus will bring pupils and staff from St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School together.

The two schools will share the 58-acre Halbeath site with Fife College.

External construction is expected to be completed by April 2023, and the internal fit-out finished by March 2024.

The first cohort of school and college students are expected in August 2024.

Large cranes have become a familiar sight across the Dunfermline skyline since October, with pre-cast panels lifted into place at the Shepherd Offshore site to create the main dining area and staircase.

The £220 million project is jointly funded by Fife Council, Fife College and the Scottish Government.

In addition to the indoor facilities, the campus will be fully equipped with brand new outdoor facilities, including a multi-use outdoor sports area.