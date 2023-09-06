Sepa say Ferry dump waste washing up on Angus beaches is Dundee issue to deal with

Environment agency Sepa has told campaigners councils are responsible for dealing with the issue of historic landfill leaking along Tayside’s coast.

It comes after Angus environmentalists highlighted heaps of waste washing up on the area’s protected sands.

One beach clean near Carnoustie gathered up 4,000 old bottles earlier this year.

Angus Clean Environments fear it’s coming from old dumps beside the River Tay.

They believe the multi-million pound Broughty esplanade improvement works have disturbed old landfill in the area.

City council considering report

A dossier detailing the finds has been submitted to Dundee City Council and Sepa.

And the environment body say it’s the city council’s responsibility to deal with the issue.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “Responsibility of historic landfill sites fall to the local authority for the area or landowner.

“If environmental issues with historic landfills arise, then local authorities can consult Sepa on remediation strategies to bring the sites back into a stable condition and minimise the impact on the environment.”

Dundee City Council said it has received the ACE report and will “consider its contents carefully”.

Environmental volunteers say they do not feel the issue is being taken seriously enough.

Debris collected includes hundreds of complete bottles.

But campaigners say crushed glass from the Ferry project is also being washed on the tide.

There are concerns it will damage flora and fauna in area such as the Barry Buddon Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Bench found on beach

Wendy Murray of ACE said the latest situation was another illustration of the tidal debris which can reach Angus beauty spots from further up the Tay.

It includes the discovery of a complete memorial bench which is thought to have been lobbed into the river by vandals.

The International Workers’ Memorial Day bench was located at Riverside near the V&A.

It was beside a tree planted in 2006.

Wendy said: “It washed up earlier this year at Buddon.

“This supports our view that waste is flowing from the vicinity of Dundee.

“The bench was complete and was identified by its plaque.

“We’re hoping it can be returned to the gardens at Riverside in the near future.”