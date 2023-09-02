How the history of Dundee dairies has been revealed among 4,000 bottles washed up in Angus from old Broughty dump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the history of Dundee dairies has been revealed among 4,000 bottles washed up in Angus from old Broughty dump

Environmental campaigners believe huge amounts of historic landfill are coming from works linked to Broughty Esplanade improvements.

By Graham Brown
Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force with some of her collection of old bottles.
Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force with some of her collection of old bottles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The history of Dundee dairies has been laid bare by what Angus eco campaigners fear is the disturbance of old Broughty landfill during the multi-million pound esplanade improvement project.

Volunteers are calling for an urgent investigation after what has been branded “industrial scale” quantities of rubbish washed up along the Angus coast this year.

One clean-up on the protected sands of Barry Buddon uncovered a staggering 4,000 bottles.

The sands there are a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

And thousands of other items have been found on the stretch from Monifieth to East Haven.

Detailed investigation

Angus Clean Environments volunteers have been working for months to try and trace the source of the rubbish.

Campaigner Wendy Murray says the evidence points towards historic landfill near Broughty seafront being dug up as part of the showpiece £18m scheme to upgrade the esplanade and improve active travel links to Angus.

Their dossier of evidence has gone to Dundee City Council and environment agency Sepa.

Angus beach waste
Old plastic bottles and crisp packets found on Angus beaches by the campaigners. Image: ACE

Campaigners fear further damage is being done to the local coastline by glass which is being crushed by diggers working on the project.

And they are frustrated at the lack of action over the potential long-term risk to the area.

“The scale of this is shocking, but we just cannot get them to take it seriously,” said Wendy.

Smartie tube tops were among the waste picked up in Angus
A selection of tops from Smartie tubes. Image: ACE

The ACE report includes details and photographs of the extensive range of waste picked up by Angus volunteers this year.

It includes:

  • Milk, medicine and perfume bottles
  • 1960/70s plastic bottles
  • Old crisp packets from the days of pre-decimalisation
  • Fragments of 19th century china
  • Old animal bones
  • Smartie sweet lids

Angus beach waste findings include complete milk bottles

The finds include hundreds of complete bottles, many from long-gone Dundee dairies.

Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force has gathered up around 250 since the investigation into the coastal detritus began.

But her fascination with items found on local sands goes back much further.

Old bottles found on Monifieth beach.
A selection of the old bottles found by environmentalist Seonaid McGurk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She has written a book, the Beachcomber’s Journal, after spending the last five years researching the origins of objects.

And Seonaid is also convinced the waste originates from landfill because of the number of glass items which can be traced back to the Victorian era.

“There are lots of old glass milk bottles which are complete and still in good condition,” said Seonaid.

“Most of them originate from the Dundee area – there were no real food miles in those days.”

Her list of finds features milk bottles from:

  • Newton of Baldovan
  • Guild’s Dairy
  • James Fitchett, Dryburgh
  • DPM 1933
  • Forthill Dairy
  • G Bathie, Shepherd’s Loan
  • John Kerr, Balfield Dairy
  • Scottish Co-operative Wholesale Society
  • R T Ramsay
  • City of Perth Co-op Society Ltd

What do the authorities say about the campaigners’ claims?

ACE say there is little evidence their concerns are being taken seriously.
Dundee City Council noted the report sent in by the environmental volunteers.

“We will consider its contents carefully,” said a spokesperson.

Environmental protection body Sepa has so far made no comment.

Seonaid branded the reaction to the situation as “wishy washy”.

“It’s been beyond frustrating trying to get someone to listen to our concerns and that’s continuing,” she said.

